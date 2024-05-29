Forfar swimming pool cannabis farmers jailed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farmers jailed

The Albanian illegal immigrants had converted the disused pool building into a large-scale drugs operation.

By Gordon Currie
Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
The cannabis cultivation in Forfar swimming pool. Image: Facebook

A pair of cannabis farmers who converted Forfar swimming pool into a massive drugs operation have been jailed.

Albanian illegal immigrants Hajri Musa and Gerald Daci were discovered tending a crop of drugs worth nearly £200,000 inside the abandoned building.

The disused pool had lain empty since 2017 and had been sold by Angus Council for £50,000 months before the cultivation came to light.

Last week, Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith jailed the pair for three years each.

‘Crystal-clear’ message

The sheriff said: “You both pled guilty to producing a controlled drug in a disused swimming pool in Forfar.

“There appears to have been a number of different areas within the former leisure facility being used to grow cannabis.

“I was told there was a complex electrical system.

“The value of cannabis recovered ranges from £50,000 to £187,500.

“This was a large-scale commercial enterprise.

“I am going to proceed on the basis you were both ‘gardeners’.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Wiring on the walls and the covered ceiling of the converted pool. Image: Facebook.

“The court accepts that often the individuals within the cultivation sites have been brought to this country by the scourge of mankind – human traffickers.

“It is notorious that those trafficked in this way are subject to threats and intimidation and are often little more than slaves for their masters.

“There requires to be a concise, crystal-clear message that the courts in Scotland will not tolerate criminal gangs from wherever they might originate weaving their way into the fabric of our society, by cultivating or distributing drugs on a commercial scale.”

Pair arrested fleeing pool

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told Dundee Sheriff Court both men were Albanian nationals who had entered the United Kingdom illegally.

“Forfar Swimming Pool is a disused pool which has been sitting empty for a number of years.

“It was boarded up to prevent members of the public entering the four-storey building.

“Police received intelligence about a significant cannabis cultivation.

“Police attended and entry was forced.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Police forced entry and found the cannabis farm. Image: Facebook.

“Daci attempted to escape through a skylight in the roof and was apprehended.

“Musa was arrested on the first floor.

“The disused pool and changing room area had been turned into a growing area.

“There were approximately 150 plants.

“There was a further growing room on the floor above. There were around 100 further plants.

There was plastic sheeting on the floor and ceiling.”

Illegal immigrants

Receipts were found in the hastily-assembled living area, which showed the gang had bought supplies from Asda and B&Q to set up the sophisticated operation.

Mr Letford said the crop had been assessed as having a realisable total value of nearly £200,000 when it was found on August 8 last year.

Both men admitted cultivating cannabis.

Solicitor Ali Short, for Musa, 39, from Paisley, said her client had submitted an asylum claim but had no status in the UK and would continue to be held in custody by the Home Office.

Forfar swimming pool cannabis farm
Abandoned bedding in the building. Image: Facebook.

Daci, 21, from London, was said to have been in the UK illegally for a number of years and had already notched up a previous conviction for a firearms offence.

The former Forfar pool – which was gifted to the town by philanthropist Andrew Carnegie – was sold to Edinburgh-based Developments North Country Ltd nearly five months before the drugs farm was discovered.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Nikola Walker
Dundee couple found with drug stash beside dead body in Fife jailed
Charles Forbes, pictured in 2017. Image: Alan Richardson
Thief caught looting copper tanks from Dundee demolition zone
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — 'I don't give a f***, I'll never change'
Edinburgh High Court
Ex-serviceman from Fife jailed for rape
Clifford Hodgkins
Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse
Key Store, Dens Road, Dundee
Ice lolly rage store raider assaulted Dundee shopkeeper
Patricia Edwards.
Fife woman turned up at man's door with knife after 'harassment'
James Donnelly, Bonnethill Court in Dundee.
Thug battered drugs buddy with crowbar and meat cleaver at Dundee multi
Muhammed Awais worked for Corfu Kebabs.
Dundee delivery driver sexually assaulted teenage girls at Angus pyjama party
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Nasty sepsis abuse and saucy slip-up