Home News Dundee

Motorbike destroyed in deliberate fire in Dundee car park

A campervan was also damaged.

By Ben MacDonald
Afton Way, Dundee
The motorbike was set alight in a car park in the Afton Way area. Image: Google Street View

A police probe has been launched after a motorbike was deliberately set alight in a Dundee car park.

Police were called to the car park in the Afton Way area at around 2am on Sunday, May 19.

The street leads to the city’s Morrisons supermarket, as well as a Starbucks.

A blue Honda motorbike was damaged as a result of the fire.

A red Volkswagen campervan, which was parked nearby, was also significantly damaged.

Constable Chris Cutler said: “This fire is being treated as wilful and we are appealing to anyone with information, or if you believe you saw anything suspicious in the Afton Way area, to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0547 of Sunday 19 May, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Conversation