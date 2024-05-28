Motorcyclist, 65, dies after crash on A822 in Perthshire

A 65-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash on the A822 in Perthshire earlier this month.

The crash, involving a blue Honda motorbike and a silver Ford Transit van, happened just after 2pm on Friday, May 17, near Gilmerton.

The male motorcyclist was originally taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

However, he later died on Monday, May 27.

The road was closed for around eight hours following the crash.

Police are continuing to appeal for information to establish the exact circumstances of the incident.

Sergeant Brian McEwen said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2167 of Friday, May 17, 2024.”