EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee defender Jack Wilkie finds new club

Jack Wilkie is set to join Arbroath after leaving Dundee at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old defender has agreed to join the Red Lichties as they take on League One under Jim McIntyre’s stewardship.

Wilkie made his Dark Blues debut in 2020 before earning a first start last July in Tony Docherty’s second match in charge.

The son of former Dee, United and Scotland defender Lee Wilkie then joined Edinburgh City on loan in League One where he played 10 times.

However, that deal ended early due to City’s off-field issues. Having played for two clubs, Wilkie was unable to play for a third.

That was until a compromise was found to keep him playing games with the youngster joining Broughty Athletic on loan until the end of last season.

He was then released after his contract expired with a number of clubs in League One and League Two keen to pick him up as a free agent.

Father Lee spoke about his son’s release and search for a new club in the latest instalment of the Twa Teams, One Street podcast.

Now Arbroath have won the race for Wilkie’s signature.

The Red Lichties will get a left-sided defender who can play in the centre and at full-back.

Wilkie also captained Dundee’s reserve side and has plenty of experience in League One having turned out for Peterhead and Edinburgh City.