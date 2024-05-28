EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee defender Jack Wilkie finds new club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Former Dundee defender Jack Wilkie finds new club

The 21-year-old has agreed a move to League One after the expiry of his Dark Blues contract.

Jack Wilkie made his first start for Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Jack Wilkie is set to join Arbroath after leaving Dundee at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old defender has agreed to join the Red Lichties as they take on League One under Jim McIntyre’s stewardship.

Wilkie made his Dark Blues debut in 2020 before earning a first start last July in Tony Docherty’s second match in charge.

The son of former Dee, United and Scotland defender Lee Wilkie then joined Edinburgh City on loan in League One where he played 10 times.

Jack Wilkie celebrates making it 2-0. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
However, that deal ended early due to City’s off-field issues. Having played for two clubs, Wilkie was unable to play for a third.

That was until a compromise was found to keep him playing games with the youngster joining Broughty Athletic on loan until the end of last season.

He was then released after his contract expired with a number of clubs in League One and League Two keen to pick him up as a free agent.

Father Lee spoke about his son’s release and search for a new club in the latest instalment of the Twa Teams, One Street podcast.

Now Arbroath have won the race for Wilkie’s signature.

The Red Lichties will get a left-sided defender who can play in the centre and at full-back.

Wilkie also captained Dundee’s reserve side and has plenty of experience in League One having turned out for Peterhead and Edinburgh City.

