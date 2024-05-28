Crieff set for 209 new homes as planners back Persimmon scheme

Another 209 new homes are set to be built across the road from Crieff High School and Primary School.

Councillors will meet to discuss the Persimmon Homes’ plans for Broich Road next week.

Planners are recommending they approve the latest expansion of the town.

The houses would be sited next to Ogilvie Homes’ Drover’s Gate development, across the road from Crieff Primary School and Strathearn Community Campus.

Of the 209 proposed homes, 157 would be for sale and 52 would be affordable

homes.

The proposed mix is:

• 32 two-bedroom flats;

• 15 two-bedroom terraced houses;

• 22 three-bedroom terraced houses;

• 55 three-bedroom semi-detached houses;

• 22 three-bedroom semi-detached houses with a study;

• 35 three-bedroom detached houses;

• 28 three-bedroom detached houses with a study.

Crossing, bus stop and paths part of Persimmon Crieff plans

Planning permission in principle has already been granted.

The wider area is earmarked for more than 400 new homes.

However, developers have to submit detailed plans for each new phase.

Crieff Community Council raised a number of concerns, including the competing need for employment land in the town and the lack of improvements to Broich Road.

NHS bosses also highlighted rising demand on health and social care services in the area.

However, planners say they are satisfied with the application.

They say it should go ahead, subject to a number of conditions.

These cover areas such as road safety and community contributions.

A report to next Wednesday’s meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee states: “The applicant has confirmed that Broich Road will be widened to six metres along the frontage of the site.

“In addition, the condition will require a toucan crossing, bus stop and shelter and a footpath on the south side of Broich Road.”

Firm wants to leave ‘lasting legacy’

Announcing the plans last summer Persimmon Homes said the development would create 160 jobs – 80 of them in construction.

The builder also pledged a contribution of £1.6million to support local primary and secondary schools.

Robert Patrick, Persimmon north Scotland land director, said the firm wanted to work with residents to leave “a positive, lasting legacy for the Crieff community”.

“Nearly half of our customers are first-time buyers and with the average price of our homes 16% below the average price of a new build in Scotland, we’re proud to be opening the door to home ownership for more families,” he said.

The council planners’ report says the impact to the local economy during construction and occupation will be “reasonably significant”, resulting in additional spending on local facilities and services.