Crieff set for 209 new homes as planners back Persimmon scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Crieff set for 209 new homes as planners back Persimmon scheme

Persimmon Homes is behind the proposed development on Crieff's Broich Road

By Morag Lindsay
Crieff primary school exterior on Crieff road
The Persimmon development is planned for Broich Road, opposite Crieff's High School and Primary School.

Another 209 new homes are set to be built across the road from Crieff High School and Primary School.

Councillors will meet to discuss the Persimmon Homes’ plans for Broich Road next week.

Planners are recommending they approve the latest expansion of the town.

The houses would be sited next to Ogilvie Homes’ Drover’s Gate development, across the road from Crieff Primary School and Strathearn Community Campus.

Of the 209 proposed homes, 157 would be for sale and 52 would be affordable
homes.

A field near Crieff where the new houses would be built.
The Persimmon site at Crieff is currently agricultural land. Image: Google Street View

The proposed mix is:

• 32 two-bedroom flats;

• 15 two-bedroom terraced houses;

• 22 three-bedroom terraced houses;

• 55 three-bedroom semi-detached houses;

• 22 three-bedroom semi-detached houses with a study;

• 35 three-bedroom detached houses;

• 28 three-bedroom detached houses with a study.

Crossing, bus stop and paths part of Persimmon Crieff plans

Planning permission in principle has already been granted.

The wider area is earmarked for more than 400 new homes.

However, developers have to submit detailed plans for each new phase.

a map of the propose housing estate.
The proposed layout of the housing estate. Image: Persimmon

Crieff Community Council raised a number of concerns, including the competing need for employment land in the town and the lack of improvements to Broich Road.

NHS bosses also highlighted rising demand on health and social care services in the area.

However, planners say they are satisfied with the application.

They say it should go ahead, subject to a number of conditions.

These cover areas such as road safety and community contributions.

Car moving quickly past primary school on Broich Road, Crieff
The Persimmon development will open onto Broich Road on the edge of Crieff.

A report to next Wednesday’s meeting of Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee states: “The applicant has confirmed that Broich Road will be widened to six metres along the frontage of the site.

“In addition, the condition will require a toucan crossing, bus stop and shelter and a footpath on the south side of Broich Road.”

Firm wants to leave ‘lasting legacy’

Announcing the plans last summer Persimmon Homes said the development would create 160 jobs – 80 of them in construction.

The builder also pledged a contribution of £1.6million to support local primary and secondary schools.

Persimmon Homes logo

Robert Patrick, Persimmon north Scotland land director, said the firm wanted to work with residents to leave “a positive, lasting legacy for the Crieff community”.

“Nearly half of our customers are first-time buyers and with the average price of our homes 16% below the average price of a new build in Scotland, we’re proud to be opening the door to home ownership for more families,” he said.

The council planners’ report says the impact to the local economy during construction and occupation will be “reasonably significant”, resulting in additional spending on local facilities and services.

More from Perth & Kinross

The A822 in Perthshire near Gilmerton.
Motorcyclist, 65, dies after crash on A822 in Perthshire
Three men outside Wasted Degrees brewery building in Blair Atholl
Wasted Degrees brewery set for return to Pitlochry roots
Back to the Future poster on one side, and Aberfeldy Locus Centre building with 'save the town hall' banner strung across front
Aberfeldy cinema throwing Back to the Future prom party
Clifford Hodgkins
Women-hating Perthshire brute jailed for rape and abuse
Pete Wishart with campaigners holding banner which reads 'save our nursery'
UHI Perth chiefs urged to re-think nursery closure as new figures show deficit is…
The latest yellow warning.
Another warning for thunderstorms across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Thousands of bees were killed at Tofthill Farm in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock
Farmers 'heartbroken' as 2,000 bees killed by vandals in Perthshire
3
The A9 in Perth
Pedestrian, 53, dies after crash involving two lorries on A9 in Perth
Children shooting air rifles watched by adults
Best pictures as Crieff estate gives Perthshire kids a taste of country life
Brian Low and Aberfeldy death scene
Aberfeldy shooting: Former gamekeeper, 75, in court accused of shotgun murder

Conversation