Hundreds of new houses planned for Perthshire town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Hundreds of new houses planned for Perthshire town

Fifty-five of the proposed homes will be reserved for affordable housing.

By Kieran Webster
A field near Crieff where the new houses would be built.
Over 200 new homes are planned on this site. Image: Google Street View

Plans for over 200 new energy efficient homes in Crieff have been revealed.

Property developer, Persimmon, wants to build 222 houses off Broich Road – 55 of which will be reserved for affordable housing.

The houses will range from five-bedroom detached properties to two-bedroom terraces, with the option to have solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

A map of the proposed housing estate in Perthshire
A map shows the proposed layout of the housing estate. Image: Persimmon

Persimmon says the development will also feature open public space, playparks and a landscaped woodland path.

The development will also create 160 jobs in the community – 80 of which will be in construction.

Persimmon has also pledged a contribution of £1.6million to support local primary and secondary schools.

New houses in Crieff to be ‘high quality’

Robert Patrick, Persimmon north Scotland land director, said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing forward exciting proposals for Crieff, which will deliver much-needed high quality new homes, create jobs, and see a significant investment made in improving the local community.

“Nearly half of our customers are first-time buyers and with the average price of our homes 16% below the average price of a new build in Scotland, we’re proud to be opening the door to home ownership for more families.

“We’ve also recently had our five-star status renewed by the Home Builders Federation – showing our commitment to delivering the highest standards for our customers.

“If the application is approved, we’ll continue working closely with local residents to ensure this investment leaves a positive, lasting legacy for the Crieff community.”

Planning in principle has already been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

The plans will go before the council later in this year.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, Westpark Partnership LLP’s plans for over 100 new homes in Blairgowrie were approved in March.

More from Perth & Kinross

The A93 near Guildtown north of Perth has been closed following a two-vehicle crash. Image: Google Street View.
Emergency services descend on A93 north of Perth after two-vehicle crash closes road
Two images of flooded public path in Perth.
Anger as raw sewage floods public path in Perth
The Welcome Inn is one of the places where kids eat free in Perth.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 over the summer holidays in Perthshire
Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.
Ex-NHS Tayside cancer specialist went to London to avoid surgery with disgraced surgeon Eljamel
Chloe Grant was pulled from the wreckage of her car after Saturday's terrifying crash. Image: Gregory Heirman
Perth racing prodigy Chloe Grant escapes unhurt after horror F1 Academy crash
Diana Scott, former Blairgowrie businesswoman.
Diana Scott: Former Blairgowrie hotelier and company director dies aged 83
Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie
Perthshire MSP lifts lid on row with supermarket giant over local fruit
A yellow warning has been issued for rain. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife
Driven heavy horses in action at the Fife Show in 2023.
Perth Show: Heavy horse display and tractor football among events
The Tavern 1843 in Perth will close its doors for the final time on Saturday. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Latest blow to Perth city centre as popular pub announces closure