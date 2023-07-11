Hundreds of new houses planned for Perthshire town

Plans for over 200 new energy efficient homes in Crieff have been revealed.

Property developer, Persimmon, wants to build 222 houses off Broich Road – 55 of which will be reserved for affordable housing.

The houses will range from five-bedroom detached properties to two-bedroom terraces, with the option to have solar panels and electric vehicle charging points.

Persimmon says the development will also feature open public space, playparks and a landscaped woodland path.

The development will also create 160 jobs in the community – 80 of which will be in construction.

Persimmon has also pledged a contribution of £1.6million to support local primary and secondary schools.

New houses in Crieff to be ‘high quality’

Robert Patrick, Persimmon north Scotland land director, said: “We’re really pleased to be bringing forward exciting proposals for Crieff, which will deliver much-needed high quality new homes, create jobs, and see a significant investment made in improving the local community.

“Nearly half of our customers are first-time buyers and with the average price of our homes 16% below the average price of a new build in Scotland, we’re proud to be opening the door to home ownership for more families.

“We’ve also recently had our five-star status renewed by the Home Builders Federation – showing our commitment to delivering the highest standards for our customers.

“If the application is approved, we’ll continue working closely with local residents to ensure this investment leaves a positive, lasting legacy for the Crieff community.”

Planning in principle has already been approved by Perth and Kinross Council.

The plans will go before the council later in this year.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, Westpark Partnership LLP’s plans for over 100 new homes in Blairgowrie were approved in March.