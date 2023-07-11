Emergency services descend on A93 north of Perth after two-vehicle crash closes road

Multiple emergency services have descended on the A93 north of Perth after a two-vehicle crash closed the road on Tuesday.

The incident happened near to Guildtown.

Emergency services are continuing at the scene and the A93 remains closed in both directions.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

Two-vehicle crash near Guildtown

It’s not known if anyone has been injured in the crash.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert at 2.41pm of a two-vehicle collision on the A93 near to Guildtown.

“Two appliances, one from Perth and one from Blairgowrie stations were despatched to the scene to assist other emergency services.

“They were both stood down at 3.10pm.”

