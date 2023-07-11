Dundee United lose out to Motherwell as new signings make Tannadice bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United lose out to Motherwell as new signings make Tannadice bow

Motherwell new boy Conor Wilkinson scored the only goal of the game

By Alan Temple
Conor Wilkinson is pictured at Fir Park, Motherwell.
Wilkinson, the successor to Kevin van Veen, struck for Motherwell. Image: SNS

A Conor Wilkinson strike was enough to give Motherwell a 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilkinson fired home the only goal of the game in the first period, putting the finishing touches to a sweeping counter-attack involving Callum Slattery and ex-United man Blair Spittal.

Jon Obika also shot wide during the opening 45 minutes, while Tangerines goalkeeper Jack Walton, making his non-competitive debut alongside Ollie Denham, fielded a couple of routine efforts from distance.

Both Ross Docherty and Glenn Middleton registered shots on target after the break but Jim Goodwin’s men proved unable to get on the scoresheet.

The hour-mark saw a swathe of substitutions, including the introduction of the returning Archie Meekison.

Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew played no part. 

The defeat on home soil was United’s final preparatory fixture ahead of Saturday’s Viaplay Cup visit to Spartans.

Dundee United (4-3-3) Walton (Newman 45); Freeman (Niskanen 60), Denham (Bisland 60), Holt (Graham 60), McMann (Duffy 60); Grimshaw (Meekison 60), Docherty (Mochrie 60), Glass (Sibbald 60); Chalmers (Middleton 45), Thomson (MacLeod 45), Fotheringham (Cudjoe 60).

