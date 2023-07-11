Dundee United lose out to Motherwell as new signings make Tannadice bow

A Conor Wilkinson strike was enough to give Motherwell a 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice on Tuesday afternoon.

Wilkinson fired home the only goal of the game in the first period, putting the finishing touches to a sweeping counter-attack involving Callum Slattery and ex-United man Blair Spittal.

Jon Obika also shot wide during the opening 45 minutes, while Tangerines goalkeeper Jack Walton, making his non-competitive debut alongside Ollie Denham, fielded a couple of routine efforts from distance.

🌧️ Ready to put the finishing touches on our 2023/24 preparations 🏟️ | #DUFC pic.twitter.com/jUkk60vnUH — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 11, 2023

Both Ross Docherty and Glenn Middleton registered shots on target after the break but Jim Goodwin’s men proved unable to get on the scoresheet.

The hour-mark saw a swathe of substitutions, including the introduction of the returning Archie Meekison.

Mark Birighitti and Charlie Mulgrew played no part.

The defeat on home soil was United’s final preparatory fixture ahead of Saturday’s Viaplay Cup visit to Spartans.

Dundee United (4-3-3) Walton (Newman 45); Freeman (Niskanen 60), Denham (Bisland 60), Holt (Graham 60), McMann (Duffy 60); Grimshaw (Meekison 60), Docherty (Mochrie 60), Glass (Sibbald 60); Chalmers (Middleton 45), Thomson (MacLeod 45), Fotheringham (Cudjoe 60).