Offshore wind projects attract firm to set up at Montrose Port

The firm vows to "add value to the port" and enhance the local supply chain as the Angus port gears up for several renewables projects.

By Kelly Wilson
Tom Hutchison of Montrose Port and Arran Bell from ARB Wind. Image: Briggs Marine
Tom Hutchison of Montrose Port and Arran Bell from ARB Wind. Image: Briggs Marine

Fife-headquartered marine services group Briggs Marine is expanding with the opening of new office premises within the Port of Montrose.

The offices will be shared with Briggs’ sister company ARB Wind and will provide strategic access to the North Sea’s expanding renewable energy market which Briggs has been operating in throughout the last decade.

With the proximity of the Forth and Tay cluster of offshore wind farms (including Inch Cape, Neart na Gaoithe and Seagreen), Briggs and ARB Wind will continue to support existing customers whilst also offering options to other developers and operators based in the North Sea.

Briggs managing director Collieson Briggs said: “With Briggs’ strong track record in port and vessel management and subsea and environmental services, we hope to add value to the port and help boost the local supply chain.

“With a growing portfolio of offshore wind projects including balance of plant and engineering project management services, we are pleased that we can offer first-class local content for Scotland’s offshore wind industry.”

Briggs Marine a big employer

Briggs Marine, which has its head office in Burntisland, are experts in coastal, nearshore and offshore operations and its clients including the Royal Navy and Ministry of Defence.

Its services include port and oil terminal operations, moorings and aids to navigation maintenance, vessel management, submarine cable installation and maintenance, vessel hire, environmental response and consultation, marine survey and air diving.

Briggs Marine & ARB Wind have opened an office at Montrose Port. Image: Briggs Marine

Briggs Marine currently employs more than 800 staff.

Since joining the group in 2021, ARB Wind has been using its onshore wind experience to support the offshore wind industry.

ARB Wind’s managing director Arran Bell said: “In addition to Briggs comprehensive marine services offering, ARB Wind’s experience in statutory inspections, maintenance services and construction support has potential to bring new employment opportunities to the area.”

