Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits

The mum of teenage tennis star Charlie Robertson has told of her pride at her son’s Wimbledon exploits.

Alison, 49, says she has found it surreal watching the 16-year-old at the All England Club this week.

The youngster defeated Czech opponent Jakub Filip in straight sets at the weekend to reach the second round of the boys’ singles on Tuesday, where he was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Brazil’s Joao Fonseca.

Alison and Charlie’s dad Hamish, who live in Forfar, could not be prouder of his achievements.

‘We never thought we’d be here’

The mother-of-three told us: “It’s amazing really.

“We were here at Wimbledon ten years ago, the year Andy [Murray] won.

“So we never thought we’d be here ten years later with our son.”

Unsurprisingly, the sibling Grand Slam winners are among the Dundee-born teen’s idols.

Alison added: “Andy and Jamie Murray are people he looks up to.

“He gets on really well with Jamie and spends a bit of time with him.

“They would definitely be an inspiration for him.”

Sporting family

The Robertson family are passionate about their tennis.

Alison said: “Charlie’s sister Kirsty plays – she was a tennis scholar at Stirling University and has just graduated.

“His brother Harry played when he was younger but he’s now a golfer.”

His Wimbledon dream may be over for this year but the hard work doesn’t stop for Charlie, who trains at the LTA’s National Academy in Stirling and was named Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year in April.

Alison said: “He has been chosen to represent Great Britain so he’s going away to the European Championships.

“The top two boys have been chosen so he heads out to Switzerland on Monday.

“Then he’s been selected for the summer camp as well which is a few weeks after that.

“That’s representing Great Britain again in a junior Davis Cup-type thing which will be fun.”

‘I can come back stronger’

Charlie was coached by David O’Mara – the father of fellow Angus tennis ace Jonny – from the age of three when he joined his junior class at Arbroath Community Centre.

David said: “The biggest thing that struck me about Charlie was his focus and his natural ability at that age. It was quite striking.”

Charlie, knocked out in the opening round of the boys’ doubles on Monday night, has relished the challenges presented by the sport’s most famous tournament.

Speaking after Tuesday’s defeat, he said: “It was quite disappointing to not get the result there, but hats off to my opponent.

“I’m a bit deflated right now, but I’ve still got next year and hopefully I can come back stronger.”

