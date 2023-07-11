Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits

Teenager Charlie Robertson has made his mark at the All England Club this year.

By Alexandra Baff
Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.
Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.

The mum of teenage tennis star Charlie Robertson has told of her pride at her son’s Wimbledon exploits.

Alison, 49, says she has found it surreal watching the 16-year-old at the All England Club this week.

The youngster defeated Czech opponent Jakub Filip in straight sets at the weekend to reach the second round of the boys’ singles on Tuesday, where he was beaten 6-1, 6-4 by Brazil’s Joao Fonseca.

Alison and Charlie’s dad Hamish, who live in Forfar, could not be prouder of his achievements.

‘We never thought we’d be here’

The mother-of-three told us: “It’s amazing really.

“We were here at Wimbledon ten years ago, the year Andy [Murray] won.

“So we never thought we’d be here ten years later with our son.”

A 10-year-old Charlie Robertson on the court. Image: Alison Robertson.
Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.

Unsurprisingly, the sibling Grand Slam winners are among the Dundee-born teen’s idols.

Alison added: “Andy and Jamie Murray are people he looks up to.

“He gets on really well with Jamie and spends a bit of time with him.

“They would definitely be an inspiration for him.”

Sporting family

The Robertson family are passionate about their tennis.

Alison said: “Charlie’s sister Kirsty plays – she was a tennis scholar at Stirling University and has just graduated.

“His brother Harry played when he was younger but he’s now a golfer.”

His Wimbledon dream may be over for this year but the hard work doesn’t stop for Charlie, who trains at the LTA’s National Academy in Stirling and was named Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year in April.

Charlie Robertson, aged nine, alongside sister Kirsty. Image: Alison Robertson.
Charlie Robertson (R) with brother Harry.
Dundee-born Charlie Robertson picked up the Junior Player of the Year award. Image: Tennis Scotland.

Alison said: “He has been chosen to represent Great Britain so he’s going away to the European Championships.

“The top two boys have been chosen so he heads out to Switzerland on Monday.

“Then he’s been selected for the summer camp as well which is a few weeks after that.

“That’s representing Great Britain again in a junior Davis Cup-type thing which will be fun.”

‘I can come back stronger’

Charlie was coached by David O’Mara – the father of fellow Angus tennis ace Jonny – from the age of three when he joined his junior class at Arbroath Community Centre.

David said: “The biggest thing that struck me about Charlie was his focus and his natural ability at that age. It was quite striking.”

Charlie, knocked out in the opening round of the boys’ doubles on Monday night, has relished the challenges presented by the sport’s most famous tournament.

Speaking after Tuesday’s defeat, he said: “It was quite disappointing to not get the result there, but hats off to my opponent.

“I’m a bit deflated right now, but I’ve still got next year and hopefully I can come back stronger.”

