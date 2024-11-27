‘Thrilled’ Dundee figure skating stars go for British gold after personal best in Poland brings silver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Thrilled’ Dundee figure skating stars go for British gold after personal best in Poland brings silver

Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby are among nine Dundee skaters heading for the British Championships this week.

By George Cran
Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby compete at the ISU World Figure Skating Championships in Montreal, Canada. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby boosted their preparations to successfully defend their British title once more with another Personal Best showing.

This time it was in Poland as three-time British Championship winners took on 15 opponents in a strong field at the Warsaw Cup.

They finished second after their Christopher Dean-choreographed Short Program set the tone, followed up by another impressive showing in the Free Program.

Dundee figure skating stars Ana Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby in action in Poland. Image: Ice Dundee
The personal best score of 182.37 earned some crucial World Ranking Points and sends them into this week’s British Championships in fine fettle.

“We are happy with our performances here in Warsaw and thrilled to be taking home a silver medal,” Digby said at the ISU Challenger Series event.

“We have been consistent with our skates this season and want to keep this up going into the British.”

British Championships

That gets under way on Wednesday November 27 and runs to Sunday in Sheffield.

Vaipan-Law and Digby will join seven other Dundee figure skaters at the British Championships this week.

Dundee figure skaters (from left to right) Kyle Mcleod, Lucy Hay, Anastasia Vaipan Law and Luke Digby with their trophies and medals at the 2023 British Championships. Image: Ice Dundee
Also taking on the British best are Emma Lyons in the Senior Ladies, Polly Morris in the Junior Ladies and Mia Craig in the Advanced Novice Girls.

Emily Thomson will also compete in that category and in the Basic Novice Pairs with Callum Gilchrist, who himself will take on the Advanced Novice Boys.

Romy Davies-Jeans and Anna Drummond will be in the Basic Novice Girls section.

Christmas show

You can see Dundee’s top skaters in action at the Dundee Ice Arena at the Christmas show.

Wizard of Ice’ takes place on December 14 at either noon or 4pm.

