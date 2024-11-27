‘Thrilled’ Dundee figure skating stars go for British gold after personal best in Poland brings silver

Dundee figure skaters Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby boosted their preparations to successfully defend their British title once more with another Personal Best showing.

This time it was in Poland as three-time British Championship winners took on 15 opponents in a strong field at the Warsaw Cup.

They finished second after their Christopher Dean-choreographed Short Program set the tone, followed up by another impressive showing in the Free Program.

The personal best score of 182.37 earned some crucial World Ranking Points and sends them into this week’s British Championships in fine fettle.

“We are happy with our performances here in Warsaw and thrilled to be taking home a silver medal,” Digby said at the ISU Challenger Series event.

“We have been consistent with our skates this season and want to keep this up going into the British.”

British Championships

That gets under way on Wednesday November 27 and runs to Sunday in Sheffield.

Vaipan-Law and Digby will join seven other Dundee figure skaters at the British Championships this week.

Also taking on the British best are Emma Lyons in the Senior Ladies, Polly Morris in the Junior Ladies and Mia Craig in the Advanced Novice Girls.

Emily Thomson will also compete in that category and in the Basic Novice Pairs with Callum Gilchrist, who himself will take on the Advanced Novice Boys.

Romy Davies-Jeans and Anna Drummond will be in the Basic Novice Girls section.

Christmas show

You can see Dundee’s top skaters in action at the Dundee Ice Arena at the Christmas show.

‘Wizard of Ice’ takes place on December 14 at either noon or 4pm.