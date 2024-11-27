Two men charged after man, 39, injured in Glenrothes ‘disturbance’

Two men have been charged after a 39-year-old man was injured in a “disturbance” in Glenrothes.

Emergency services were called to Church Street, near Auchmuty Road, at around 8pm on Tuesday.

The man was taken to hospital but the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Two men are due to appear in court over the incident.

Pair arrested over Glenrothes ‘disturbance’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 8pm on Tuesday, we were called to a report of a disturbance in the Church Street area of Glenrothes.

“Emergency services attended and a 39-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Two men, aged 33 and 32, were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

“A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”