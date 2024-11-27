Man, 47, found dead after police called to Perth High Street property

A man has been found dead in a property on Perth High Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the street, near the Savers shop, on Tuesday morning.

A 47-year-old man was found dead.

Police say there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 9.50am on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of concern for a person at a property on Perth High Street.

“Emergency services attended, however, a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”