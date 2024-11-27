Man, 47, found dead after police called to Perth High Street property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 47, found dead after police called to Perth High Street property

Emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday.

By James Simpson
Emergency services at Perth High Street. Image: Stuart Cowper
Emergency services at Perth High Street. Image: Stuart Cowper

A man has been found dead in a property on Perth High Street.

Police and paramedics were called to the street, near the Savers shop, on Tuesday morning.

A 47-year-old man was found dead.

Police say there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

No suspicious circumstances after man found dead in Perth

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 9.50am on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of concern for a person at a property on Perth High Street.

“Emergency services attended, however, a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Breaking news
Coastguard and lifeboat called to kayaker 'in difficulty' on River Tay
Phillip Brierley
Married church elder from Dundee sentenced for secret relationship with schoolgirl in Perthshire
Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle protest group gives up fight against redevelopment
Mike Lindsay sits with his arms folded in front of his gym.
Perth gym to close for £45k refurbishment
Small boy holding 'save my library' placard
Every Perth and Kinross library facing cuts, warns culture chief
2
A contraflow system on the A90 between Dundee and Perth has been in place since October 10.
When will A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee end?
2
Perth Leisure Pool's Christmas hours have been revealed
Perth Leisure Pool to cut opening hours over Christmas as festive timetable revealed
Scott Kerr. Image: Facebook
Perth dealer jailed after police shut down city centre cocaine 'business'
Perth and Kinross Council has a £4.3 million education budget black hole. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire schools face £4.3 million budget black hole - where will axe fall?
David McCann kneeling next to brightly painted cow sculpture beside Murray Fountain in Crieff
Downfall of Crieff community leader starting 18-month jail sentence