Man, 47, found dead after police called to Perth High Street property

A man has been found dead in a property on Perth High Street.
Police and paramedics were called to the street, near the Savers shop, on Tuesday morning.
A 47-year-old man was found dead.
Police say there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Around 9.50am on Tuesday, officers were called to a report of concern for a person at a property on Perth High Street.
“Emergency services attended, however, a 47-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“There do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.
“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”