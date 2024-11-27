Coastguard and lifeboat called to kayaker ‘in difficulty’ on River Tay

Emergency services have been called to help a kayaker who is reported to be in difficulty on the River Tay.

Lifeboat and coastguard teams have been called to the scene near Invergowrie.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard said: “We received a report of a kayaker in difficulty on the River Tay near Invergowrie.

“We have sent Broughty Ferry inshore lifeboat and coastguard teams from Dundee and St Andrews.

“They haven’t yet arrived at the scene.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.