Perthshire and Fife restaurants feature on list of world’s best eateries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire and Fife restaurants feature on list of world’s best eateries

La Liste is branded as the "ultimate guide" to the top venues around the globe.

By Ben MacDonald
The Glenturret Lalique
The Glenturret Lalique is included in the top 1,000 restaurants list. Image: Supplied

Three restaurants in Tayside and Fife have been named among the world’s best eateries on a prestigious list.

French-based La Liste – branded as the “ultimate guide” to the top venues around the globe – has published its 2025 list.

It compiles reviews from publications, guidebooks and online users to give each restaurant a score out of 100.

The top-rated Tayside and Fife venue on La Liste 2025 is The Glenturret Lalique, near Crieff, which has been given a score of 92.

Crieff restaurant ‘proud’ to feature on prestigious La Liste

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook said: “We are proud to announce that The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant has been included in this year’s prestigious La Liste Top 1,000 Restaurants, achieving an incredible score of 92.

“This recognition celebrates the passion, precision, and commitment of our team.”

Andrew Fairlie, based at Gleneagles Hotel, has received a score of 88.

It comes after the restaurant was ranked number one in Harden’s Top 100 Best UK Restaurants list last year.

Meanwhile, The Peat Inn, situated between Cupar and St Andrews, has been given a score of 81.5.

Owned by Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle since 2016, the restaurant has also received one Michelin star.

The top three restaurants on La Liste, each with a score of 99.5, are Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl in Switzerland, Paris establishment Guy Savoy and Cumbrian restaurant Lenclume.

More from Perth & Kinross

The A9 northbound between Bankfoot and Birnam. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of emergency lane closure on A9 near Dunkeld
wind turbine, set against image of Aviva's Perth base.
John Swinney welcomes Perth Aviva turbine branded 'eyesore' by residents
kayaker in difficulty at Invergowrie
Coastguard and lifeboat called to reports of kayaker in difficulty on River Tay
Emergency services at Perth High Street. Image: Stuart Cowper
Man, 47, found dead after police called to Perth High Street property
Phillip Brierley
Married church elder from Dundee sentenced for secret relationship with schoolgirl in Perthshire
Taymouth Castle exterior
Taymouth Castle protest group gives up fight against redevelopment
3
Mike Lindsay sits with his arms folded in front of his gym.
Perth gym to close for £45k refurbishment
Small boy holding 'save my library' placard
Every Perth and Kinross library facing cuts, warns culture chief
2
A contraflow system on the A90 between Dundee and Perth has been in place since October 10.
When will A90 roadworks between Perth and Dundee end?
2
Perth Leisure Pool's Christmas hours have been revealed
Perth Leisure Pool to cut opening hours over Christmas as festive timetable revealed

Conversation