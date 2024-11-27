Perthshire and Fife restaurants feature on list of world’s best eateries

Three restaurants in Tayside and Fife have been named among the world’s best eateries on a prestigious list.

French-based La Liste – branded as the “ultimate guide” to the top venues around the globe – has published its 2025 list.

It compiles reviews from publications, guidebooks and online users to give each restaurant a score out of 100.

The top-rated Tayside and Fife venue on La Liste 2025 is The Glenturret Lalique, near Crieff, which has been given a score of 92.

Crieff restaurant ‘proud’ to feature on prestigious La Liste

A post on the restaurant’s Facebook said: “We are proud to announce that The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant has been included in this year’s prestigious La Liste Top 1,000 Restaurants, achieving an incredible score of 92.

“This recognition celebrates the passion, precision, and commitment of our team.”

Andrew Fairlie, based at Gleneagles Hotel, has received a score of 88.

It comes after the restaurant was ranked number one in Harden’s Top 100 Best UK Restaurants list last year.

Meanwhile, The Peat Inn, situated between Cupar and St Andrews, has been given a score of 81.5.

Owned by Geoffrey and Katherine Smeddle since 2016, the restaurant has also received one Michelin star.

The top three restaurants on La Liste, each with a score of 99.5, are Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl in Switzerland, Paris establishment Guy Savoy and Cumbrian restaurant Lenclume.