Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles in Perthshire ranks as best in the UK in top dining out guide

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, based at Gleneagles in Perthshire, has been crowned the UK's top restaurant in a leading annual diner’s poll.
Julia Bryce By Julia Bryce
January 12 2023, 1.00am Updated: January 12 2023, 10.25am
Photo of Julia Bryce
Head chef, Stephen McLaughlin of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles.
Head chef, Stephen McLaughlin of Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles. Image: Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie, based at Gleneagles in Perthshire, has been crowned the UK’s top restaurant in a leading annual diner’s poll.

The two-Michelin starred dining room has claimed the number one spot in Harden’s Top 100 Best UK Restaurants, a guide which ranks the UK’s best dining destinations.

Within the guide the restaurant is hailed as ‘a memory to be treasured’ and is praised for its luxurious ingredients prepared with ‘impeccable skill and creativity’ and attentive staff who are ‘knowledgeable in all respects’.

This is the 32nd edition of the guide to be published and it is based on 30,000 reports from a survey of 3,000 diners.

Head chef, Stephen McLaughlin and general manager, Dale Dewsbury at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie.
Head chef, Stephen McLaughlin and general manager, Dale Dewsbury at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie. Image: Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

Restaurants at all price levels are listed: From street food vendors to the country’s most ambitious dining rooms, with 2,800 venues listed in total.

The world-renowned restaurant is headed up by head chef, Stephen McLaughlin and general manager, Dale Dewsbury.

The duo have worked together to offer the best dining experience at Restaurant Andrew Fairlie since the loss of founder and respected chef, Andrew Fairlie, in January 2019.

Both Stephen and Dale were a core part of the team that launched the dining experience in 2001 and Stephen became head chef in 2006, while Dale has been general manager since 2012.

“While it is always an honour to receive commendation for the restaurant, the fact that Harden’s Top 100 is diner-led is a special honour and a particular testament to the hard work of the full team to ensure every guest has the best possible experience when they dine with us,” said Stephen McLaughlin.

Gleneagles Hotel.
Gleneagles Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“This time four years ago, we were dealing with the terrible loss of our wonderful friend and mentor, Andrew Fairlie, and committed to maintain his incredible legacy.

“I’m extremely proud that we’re here today achieving these fantastic accolades. People knew Andrew as a champion of great food and service, and this ethos remains the same. We have a fantastic, talented team who are all invested and continue to be driven to maintain – and exceed – the standards set by chef Andrew.”

How the team paved a way for the restaurant

Restaurant Andrew Fairlie was awarded a Michelin star in 2002, within a year of opening.

The second star was added in 2006 and the restaurant has held these two Michelin stars for 17 consecutive years. In 2017, it became the first Scottish establishment included in Les Grandes Tables du Monde, a guide listing 170 of the most distinguished restaurants in the world.

In 2022, Dale Dewsbury was honoured with a special award for best service in Great Britain and Ireland in the 2022 Michelin star revelation ceremony.

The style of the cuisine is French, influenced by the best of seasonal Scottish ingredients.

Steven McLaughlin is at the helm of the restaurant. Image: Restaurant Andrew Fairlie

From shellfish at their peak in the winter months, to summer inspiration drawn from the restaurant’s own secret walled garden which grows more than 250 types of fruit, vegetables and herbs, immense consideration and creativity is given to each dish.

Peter Harden, co-founder of Harden’s, added: “Andrew Fairlie may sadly no longer be with us but his spirit lives on in this restaurant which bears his name.

“Reaching the top spot this year is a huge credit to his long-time lieutenants, head chef Stephen McLaughlin and general manager Dale Dewsbury.”

