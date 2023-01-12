Relief as councillors rule East Neuk wedding venue would disturb villagers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Residents of a tiny East Neuk village breathed a sigh of relief as they won their campaign against controversial plans for a wedding venue.

More than 200 people signed a petition against a proposal to convert a farm steading in Kilrenny into a space for weekend receptions.

They feared their lives would be devastated by noise and traffic generated by up to 150 guests at a time.

Councillors have now refused planning permission for the development at Rennyhill Farm, marking the end of a nine-month fight.

Margaret Townsend, who lives just yards from the barn, was a member of the Save Kilrenny campaign set up in the wake of the application.

And she said she was pleased with Wednesday’s outcome.

She added: “I’m just relieved really.

“I’m sure the farmer must be very disappointed but I’m glad it’s over.”

Wedding guests ‘would have to breathe in’ to get down narrow road

The application by farmers JM Marshall came before the north east planning committee on Wednesday afternoon.

And most councillors agreed with villagers’ fears.

One particular concern was the fact dozens of guests would be brought to the venue by coach via a narrow, C-class road with no pavement.

Liberal Democrat member Jane Ann Liston said: “It’s almost like getting a quart into a pint pot.

“You’ll be asking everyone on board to breathe in to get down.”

Kilrenny has just 76 houses and no shops, pubs or cafes.

And committee members considered wedding traffic and noise from guests would be too much for residents.

East Neuk SNP councillor Alycia Hayes said: “There is no commercial activity at all in Kilrenny.

“Anyone who wants to go to the shop has to go to Anstruther.

“That road is in constant use by pedestrians and no consideration seems to have been given to them.”

Kilrenny wedding plan would create noise and disturbance

JM Marshall said the C-listed steading was no longer suitable for farm use.

They believed its conversion would help them diversify their business and bring much-needed employment to the area.

And Fife Council planning officers recommended approval of the plans, saying they were happy with soundproofing proposals submitted with the application.

They said strict controls would be monitored to ensure residents were not disturbed during wedding receptions.

In moving refusal however, Liberal Democrat councillor Sean Dillon said it would have an adverse impact on villagers.

And the committee agreed by eight votes to three that it would create noise and disturbance to those in neighbouring properties.