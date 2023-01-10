East Neuk wedding venue plan earmarked for approval despite fears it will devastate village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

East Neuk wedding venue plan earmarked for approval despite fears it will devastate village

By Claire Warrender
January 10 2023, 5.54am Updated: January 10 2023, 10.29am
Bill Praties, Margaret Townsend and Ann Thomson are against the Kilrenny wedding venue plan
Bill Praties, Margaret Townsend and Ann Thomson are among those opposed to the plans. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Councillors have been urged to approve plans to transform a north east Fife farm building into a wedding venue, despite overwhelming public opposition.

Almost every resident of Kilrenny joined a campaign to stop the proposal last year, claiming it would destroy their way of life.

The Kilrenny wedding venue plan involved converting a barn.
The Kilrenny wedding venue plan involved converting a barn.. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

The peaceful conservation village has just 76 houses and no shops, cafes or pubs.

However, farmers JM Marshall of Rennyhill Farm say the C-listed building on the edge of the settlement is no longer suitable for farm use.

And they believe its conversion would bring much-needed employment to the area.

Fife Council planning officers agree and have recommended the application is approved when it comes before the north east planning committee on Wednesday.

Save Kilrenny campaign against wedding venue plan

The intention is to hold one wedding per week between April and September, operating between noon and midnight.

More than 200 people signed a petition against the Kilrenny wedding venue plan amid fears they would be subjected to unbearable noise every weekend.

A view of the steading from a neighbouring bedroom window.
A view of the steading from a neighbouring bedroom window. Image: Steve Brown/ DC Thomson.

And 80 residents submitted formal objections to the planning application.

A residents’ action group was also set up and Save Kilrenny posters were posted throughout the village.

Many said the nature of the events would have a devastating impact on them.

Their concerns centre on noise from music as well as from up to 150 guests departing late at night.

And they also fear the narrow roads leading to Kilrenny will be unable to cope with an increase in traffic.

When the application emerged last year, resident Margaret Townsend said: “It’s devastating. I feel sick every time I think about it.”

‘Proposal is acceptable’

However, planning case officer Scott McInroy says the Kilrenny wedding venue plan is acceptable subject to a number of conditions.

These include that noise from the premises should be measured and controlled to ensure residents are not disturbed.

In a report to the committee, Mr McInroy says: “This proposal would diversify the existing business by converting the buildings which are in a state of disrepair.”

He adds that the redevelopment would create a series of flexible spaces for hire.

This, in turn, would bring permanent and temporary rural employment opportunities.

“The long-term future of this vacant and run-down, C-listed building would also be secured through this proposal,” he says.

The Marshalls included both sound-proofing and traffic management plans with their application.

And Mr McInroy said strict controls would be put in place.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Yellow weather warning. Image: Met Office.
Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire braced for rain and ice as Met Office issues…
The thief targeted cars parked at Halbeath Park and Ride. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife teenager who stole catalytic converters told to pay £5,000 compensation
Work will begin on the road on Monday. Image: Google Street View
Drivers warned of two weeks of overnight closures on A92 in north Fife
A UFO hovering over a forest. Image: Shutterstock
Falkland Hill UFO Incident: 'It sounds fanciful - but did 'aliens' land in North…
Paul 'Smudger' Smith. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How I... went from fire fighter to rescuing whales in the Forth
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kenny Smith
Non-urgent surgeries delayed at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy due to 'unprecedented pressures' on NHS
Leslie Street, Kirkcaldy. Image: Google Street View
Drugs and thousands of pounds in cash found in Kirkcaldy raid
Peter Wood, owner of St Andrews Wine Company in his Bell Street store.
Fife wine shop owner slams Scottish Government's bottle return scheme 'ignorance'
Aitken has been in prison since the attack.
Fife hammer thug jailed for attack on partner
Bank Place, Leslie
Power cut in Leslie leaves homes without electricity

Most Read

1
Dundee mum fintry sex assault
Dundee mum left ‘numb’ after violent sexual assault by balaclava-clad man
2
United fans at Easter Road last term. Image: SNS
Dundee United set for sell-out Easter Road following as young duo head out on…
3
The unfinished extension of the home in Dunblane.
Couple who lost £55k when Crieff building firm went bust angry at director’s new…
4
The Crags Hotel in Callander.
Jobs lost after closure of two Perthshire hotels
5
Paul Wilson. Image: Facebook/ Maximum Exposure.
Fife butcher jailed for child sex messages after vigilante group’s Dundee park sting
6
Gourlay Street, Kirkcaldy, where a body was found.
Body of man, 32, found in Kirkcaldy woodland
7
St Johnstone fans at Pittodrie. Image: SNS.
PODCAST: St Johnstone fan fury needs nipped in bud, Tony Watt looks like moving…
8
Chantelle Cox, 25, has reached her crowdfunding goal.
Dundee mum who had leg amputated due to cancer reaches £10k goal for ‘dream’…
9
Ryan Gilmartin was sentenced at Forfar Sheriff Court for creating havoc on Arbroath's streets.
Armed police sealed off Arbroath street during flat siege
10
William Smith has been jailed. Image: Police Scotland.
‘Depraved’ Tayside pensioner filmed children on spy cam and made sick images

More from The Courier

Arbroath weren't happy with the penalty call for this challenge on Ayr United star Jayden Mitchell-Lawson. Image: SNS
Arbroath No.2 Ian Campbell brands Ayr penalty call 'a joke' and questions decision to…
Dunfermline assistant Dave Mackay with manager James McPake. Image: Dunfermline Athletic/Craig Brown.
Dave Mackay praises 'spot on' attitude of Dunfermline squad after Pars blow away Peterhead
Fox was gutted with a dramatic finale. Image: SNS
Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt absences explained as Liam Fox laments 'sore one' for…
St Johnstone Manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have 'let the supporters down', says Callum Davidson after loss to Livingston
Nisbet strikes late on. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kevin Nisbet breaks…
Stephen Kelly celebrates the first of his goals. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone verdict: Dark cloud hanging over McDiarmid Park with 4-2 loss to Livingston…
Rab has been watching cartoons.
RAB MCNEIL: I like cartoons, they are colourful, clear and simple
Now is the time to start winter pruning.
GINGER GAIRDNER: I forget many things, but I won't forget the pruning
The Pars players celebrate. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline v Peterhead verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star man as Pars run…
Sean Adarkwa celebrates the Arbroath equaliser v Ayr United. Image: SNS
Ayr United v Arbroath: Key moments as Dick Campbell sees red while battling Lichties…

Editor's Picks