East Neuk wedding venue plan earmarked for approval despite fears it will devastate village

Councillors have been urged to approve plans to transform a north east Fife farm building into a wedding venue, despite overwhelming public opposition.

Almost every resident of Kilrenny joined a campaign to stop the proposal last year, claiming it would destroy their way of life.

The peaceful conservation village has just 76 houses and no shops, cafes or pubs.

However, farmers JM Marshall of Rennyhill Farm say the C-listed building on the edge of the settlement is no longer suitable for farm use.

And they believe its conversion would bring much-needed employment to the area.

Fife Council planning officers agree and have recommended the application is approved when it comes before the north east planning committee on Wednesday.

Save Kilrenny campaign against wedding venue plan

The intention is to hold one wedding per week between April and September, operating between noon and midnight.

More than 200 people signed a petition against the Kilrenny wedding venue plan amid fears they would be subjected to unbearable noise every weekend.

And 80 residents submitted formal objections to the planning application.

A residents’ action group was also set up and Save Kilrenny posters were posted throughout the village.

Many said the nature of the events would have a devastating impact on them.

Their concerns centre on noise from music as well as from up to 150 guests departing late at night.

And they also fear the narrow roads leading to Kilrenny will be unable to cope with an increase in traffic.

When the application emerged last year, resident Margaret Townsend said: “It’s devastating. I feel sick every time I think about it.”

‘Proposal is acceptable’

However, planning case officer Scott McInroy says the Kilrenny wedding venue plan is acceptable subject to a number of conditions.

These include that noise from the premises should be measured and controlled to ensure residents are not disturbed.

In a report to the committee, Mr McInroy says: “This proposal would diversify the existing business by converting the buildings which are in a state of disrepair.”

He adds that the redevelopment would create a series of flexible spaces for hire.

This, in turn, would bring permanent and temporary rural employment opportunities.

“The long-term future of this vacant and run-down, C-listed building would also be secured through this proposal,” he says.

The Marshalls included both sound-proofing and traffic management plans with their application.

And Mr McInroy said strict controls would be put in place.