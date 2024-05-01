Fife Two teens charged after report of youths on a roof in Dunfermline city centre Police attended and charged two 15-year-old males. By Stephen Eighteen & Andrew Robson May 1 2024, 5:57pm May 1 2024, 5:57pm Share Two teens charged after report of youths on a roof in Dunfermline city centre Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4967532/dunfermline-roof-teens-charged/ Copy Link A youth was seen being taken into a police car at Queen Anne Street, Dunfermline. Image: Google Street View Two 15-year-olds have been charged after police were called to a report of youths on a roof in Dunfermline city centre. A video was shared on social media of a young male being arrested and taken into a police van shortly after 3pm on Wednesday. In the footage, two police vehicles are parked on Queen Anne Street, near Dunfermline Bus Station. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Wednesday, 1 May, 2024, police were called to a report of four young males on the roof of a commercial property. “Officers attended and two 15-year-old males were charged in connection with breaches of the peace and drugs offences. “They will be reported to the youth justice management unit in due course.”