Two teens charged after report of youths on a roof in Dunfermline city centre

Two 15-year-olds have been charged after police were called to a report of youths on a roof in Dunfermline city centre.

A video was shared on social media of a young male being arrested and taken into a police van shortly after 3pm on Wednesday.

In the footage, two police vehicles are parked on Queen Anne Street, near Dunfermline Bus Station.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.20pm on Wednesday, 1 May, 2024, police were called to a report of four young males on the roof of a commercial property.

“Officers attended and two 15-year-old males were charged in connection with breaches of the peace and drugs offences.

“They will be reported to the youth justice management unit in due course.”