Kate Forbes supporter comments spook John Swinney camp as SNP leadership talks held

Talks between the two SNP politicians considering a leadership bid were made more “challenging” by comments criticising a John Swinney “coronation”.

The background tension emerged as private talks were confirmed between Mr Swinney and Kate Forbes as they weigh up options.

MSP Ivan McKee, who backs Ms Forbes, said putting Mr Swinney in post would be “eerily reminiscent” of choosing Mr Yousaf last year.

“And we all know now how well that turned out,” he told the Daily Record.

Today, SNP insiders said many in the party remain uncomfortable with the prospect of Mr Swinney, the former deputy first minister, being appointed unopposed.

‘Complete disaster’

A senior party source said there is a view that only an election where members have a say would avoid this.

“But a bitter row, when there could be a General Election called, would be a complete disaster,” they added.

The source also said Mr McKee’s comments had made things more challenging.

Mr McKee, who ran Ms Forbes’ leadership campaign in 2023, is widely viewed as speaking for her.

On Wednesday in Holyrood, neither likely candidate was giving much away.

Mr Swinney, a Perthshire MSP, has said he is considering his options.

And Ms Forbes, leaving the debating chamber in the evening, said she’ll make a decision “soon”.

She also confirmed talks had been held with Mr Swinney in parliament on Tuesday.

“I am obviously in a position of still weighing up my options, so it will surprise you that I speak to colleagues in the chamber, and even other parties occasionally as well,” she said.

Nicola Sturgeon comments

Meanwhile, former first minister Nicola Sturgeon insisted she had not been supporting either potential candidate behind the scenes.

“No candidates have declared for the leadership yet, so I’ll wait to see who emerges and like all SNP members I’ll make up my own mind, I’m not going to try to tell other members how to vote,” she told reporters in Holyrood where she was voting against a Labour motion of no confidence in the government.

“I hope the contest is positive, I hope it is forward looking and I hope it focuses on the things the SNP needs to do to continue its very strong election streak.”

Ms Sturgeon promoted Kate Forbes to her cabinet, but is viewed as likely to support her long time ally Mr Swinney.

Mr Yousaf pushed for unity within the party.

He told the BBC earlier on Wednesday: “I would say to supporters of any candidate that we will gain nothing if we talk each other down.

“The only people who benefit from that are our opponents.”

Listen to The Stooshie podcast: Humza Yousaf quits – what now for the SNP?