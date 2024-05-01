Date and new city centre location revealed for Dundee Comic Con

A Dundee comic con is set to return to a new venue.

Organiser Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) has announced details of its upcoming event in the City of Discovery.

The show at Bonar Hall in 2022 was followed by a bigger spectacle at Dundee International Sports Complex in February last year.

Both events were sold out.

And now comic book fans will be treated to a day of fun at the Wellgate Centre.

BGCP Comic Con coming to Dundee’s Wellgate Shopping Centre

It will take place on Saturday, June 15, from 10am to 4pm.

Admission is free.

A Facebook post by BGCP Comic Con owner Ian Bonar said it would be the first of two visits.

“This time we’re visiting a new venue and one you’ll know well as we invade the Wellgate Shopping Centre,” he wrote.

“Prepare to see the centre like you’ve never seen it before as we fill it with amazing merchandise, art, crafts, cosplay, arcades, consoles, props and more.

“Character meet and greets to be revealed in the coming weeks.”

Last year’s BGCP comic con saw children and adults of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters for the day.

In February 2022, a Jurassic class let fans get up close and personal with dinosaur fossils.

Another company, Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME), held its first Dundee Comic Con in Caird Hall in June last year.