Dundee Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023 Organisers, Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME), welcomed comic book fans from across the region. Hundreds turned out for the Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) Dundee Comic Con at Caird Hall on Saturday. The event, which came to Dundee for the first time, welcomed comic book fans from across the region. It is the second event of its kind to come to Dundee following the Big Glasgow Comic Page Comic Con earlier this year. Adults and children of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters for the day. Our photographer Steve Brown covered the action. Comic Con fans descend on Dundee's Caird Hall for the ACME Comic Con, with their costumes in full of their favourite characters in gaming, comics, magazines and fantasy, Fans stroll around the stalls with many things for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Arlo from Glasgow as Keyleth, from Vox Machina. Jodie Barrett from Glasgow as Star Guardian Kai'Sa from League of Legends. Fiona Watt as Amands and Sarah Watt as Ash. Iain MacLEan from Musselborough as Obi Wan Kenobil. Gray as Kayyoin from JoJos Big Adventure. Gray as Kakyoin, Echo as Giorno and Jay as Sheila E all from Jojos Bizarre Adventure. Echo as Giorno from JoJos Big Adventure. Jay as Sheila E from JoJos Big Adventure. Eily Waddell as Mushfern, Cricket Elliot as Donatello and Brodie Walsh as Yosekage Kiro all from Carnoustie. Hannah as Power from Chain Saw Man. Ashley Wilkinson from Dundee as Nuka Cola Girl. Ellis as Angel Devil, Hannah as Power and Alex as Young Kishibe all from Chain Saw Man. Adam Breeze as Desire from Sandman and Jason Farmer as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon both from Bathgate. Adam Breeze as Desire from Sandman and Jason Farmer as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon both from Bathgate. Adam Breeze as Desire from Sandman. ACME Comis Con Jason Farmer as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon. Friends enjoy comic con Christal As Hu Tao. Gamers enjoy the retro gaming section. Zoe as Barbara. Retro gaming section. Gaming section was loved by all. Christal as Hu Tao and Zoe as Barbara. Comic Con fan Persephone Thomson from Bathgate as Ai. Saturday Katie Bryant from Dunfermline as The Puppet. Persephone Thomson from Bathgate as Ai. Petie Eszdie from Inverness as Pinkie Pie. Abbi Fairclough from Moray as Momo. Pinkie Pie and Momo. Beano Artist Nigel Parkinson. Beano Artist Nika Nartova. Khia Drummond as Kagamine Rin, Levi as Len Kaqamine, Rau as Aponia and Romeo as Nisa Amane all from Dundee, Perth and Kirkcaldy. Anthony Davenport as Kaito from Vocaloid. Rachel Leigh from Glasgow as Kasumi Yoshizawa. Bethany Kinnear as Silver Wolf and Jessica Munro as Hu Tao from Balumbie, Dundee and Cupar. (Left) Colin & Hayden Yu, Lily & Keith Robson, and Rob Watson as Star Wars Franchise. ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Katie Brown from Kirkton, Dundee as Yuno Gasai. Mum Jodie Langlands plays Sega with daughter Billie McLean both from Blackness Road, Dundee. Fans stroll around the stalls with many things for sale. Setting up a tiktok? Noah Rose from Dunfermline as Molly Mauk from Critical Role. One of the stalls with plenty to buy. Rachel Leigh from Glasgow as Kasumi Yoshizawa. Laura from Glasgow as Nikolai Gogal. Susan Black of Witch Gifts by Raven. Bethany Kinnear as Silver Wolf and Jessica Munro as Hu Tao from Balumbie, Dundee and Cupar. Brothers Garry (7) & Andrew McLean (7) enjoy some retro Nintendo. Emily Robbins (20) from Aberdeen as Raiden Shogun. Emily Robbins (20) from Aberdeen as Raiden Shogun. Showing off the costumes. Fans stroll around the stalls with many things for sale. Noah Rose from Dunfermline as Molly Mauk from Critical Role. Beano artist stall