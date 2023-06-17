Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023

Organisers, Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME), welcomed comic book fans from across the region.

ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. .All Images by: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By The Courier AV team

Hundreds turned out for the Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) Dundee Comic Con at Caird Hall on Saturday.

The event, which came to Dundee for the first time, welcomed comic book fans from across the region.

It is the second event of its kind to come to Dundee following the Big Glasgow Comic Page Comic Con earlier this year.

Adults and children of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters for the day.

Our photographer Steve Brown covered the action.

Comic Con fans descend on Dundee’s Caird Hall for the ACME Comic Con, with their costumes in full of their favourite characters in gaming, comics, magazines and fantasy, Fans stroll around the stalls with many things for sale. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arlo from Glasgow as Keyleth, from Vox Machina.
Jodie Barrett from Glasgow as Star Guardian Kai’Sa from League of Legends. 
Fiona Watt as Amands and Sarah Watt as Ash.
Iain MacLEan from Musselborough as Obi Wan Kenobil.
Gray as Kayyoin from JoJos Big Adventure.
Gray as Kakyoin, Echo as Giorno and Jay as Sheila E all from Jojos Bizarre Adventure.
Echo as Giorno from JoJos Big Adventure.
Jay as Sheila E from JoJos Big Adventure.
Eily Waddell as Mushfern, Cricket Elliot as Donatello and Brodie Walsh as Yosekage Kiro all from Carnoustie.
Hannah as Power from Chain Saw Man.
Ashley Wilkinson from Dundee as Nuka Cola Girl.
Ellis as Angel Devil, Hannah as Power and Alex as Young Kishibe all from Chain Saw Man.
Adam Breeze as Desire from Sandman and Jason Farmer as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon both from Bathgate.
Adam Breeze as Desire from Sandman and Jason Farmer as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon both from Bathgate.
Adam Breeze as Desire from Sandman.
ACME Comis Con 
Jason Farmer as Ash Ketchum from Pokemon.
Friends enjoy comic con
Christal As Hu Tao.
Gamers enjoy the retro gaming section.
Zoe as Barbara.
Retro gaming section.
Gaming section was loved by all.
Christal as Hu Tao and Zoe as Barbara.
Comic Con fan
Persephone Thomson from Bathgate as Ai. Saturday
Katie Bryant from Dunfermline as The Puppet.

Persephone Thomson from Bathgate as Ai.
Petie Eszdie from Inverness as Pinkie Pie.
Abbi Fairclough from Moray as Momo.
Pinkie Pie and Momo.
Beano Artist Nigel Parkinson.
Beano Artist Nika Nartova.
Khia Drummond as Kagamine Rin, Levi as Len Kaqamine, Rau as Aponia and Romeo as Nisa Amane all from Dundee, Perth and Kirkcaldy.
Anthony Davenport as Kaito from Vocaloid.
Rachel Leigh from Glasgow as Kasumi Yoshizawa.
Bethany Kinnear as Silver Wolf and Jessica Munro as Hu Tao from Balumbie, Dundee and Cupar.
(Left) Colin & Hayden Yu, Lily & Keith Robson, and Rob Watson as Star Wars Franchise.
ACME Comis Con at the Caird Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Katie Brown from Kirkton, Dundee as Yuno Gasai.
Mum Jodie Langlands plays Sega with daughter Billie McLean both from Blackness Road, Dundee.
Fans stroll around the stalls with many things for sale.
Setting up a tiktok?
Noah Rose from Dunfermline as Molly Mauk from Critical Role.
One of the stalls with plenty to buy.
Rachel Leigh from Glasgow as Kasumi Yoshizawa.
Laura from Glasgow as Nikolai Gogal.
Susan Black of Witch Gifts by Raven.
Bethany Kinnear as Silver Wolf and Jessica Munro as Hu Tao from Balumbie, Dundee and Cupar.
Brothers Garry (7) & Andrew McLean (7) enjoy some retro Nintendo.
Emily Robbins (20) from Aberdeen as Raiden Shogun.
Emily Robbins (20) from Aberdeen as Raiden Shogun.
Showing off the costumes.
Fans stroll around the stalls with many things for sale.
Noah Rose from Dunfermline as Molly Mauk from Critical Role.
Beano artist stall
Where you at the comic con?

