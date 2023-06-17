Best pictures from ACME Dundee Comic Con 2023

Hundreds turned out for the Attic Conventions and Media Events (ACME) Dundee Comic Con at Caird Hall on Saturday.

The event, which came to Dundee for the first time, welcomed comic book fans from across the region.

It is the second event of its kind to come to Dundee following the Big Glasgow Comic Page Comic Con earlier this year.

Adults and children of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters for the day.

Our photographer Steve Brown covered the action.