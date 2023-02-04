Best pictures from Dundee’s 2023 Comic Con

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Best pictures from Dundee’s 2023 Comic Con

By Amie Flett and Heather Fowlie
February 4 2023, 2.16pm Updated: February 4 2023, 5.21pm
Logan Domm, 7, from Dundee, enjoying this year's sold out comic con. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Logan Domm, 7, from Dundee, enjoying this year's sold out comic con. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Hundreds turned out to the return of Dundee’s sold out Comic Con event at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC).

Organisers, Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP), welcomed back comic book fans across Dundee to meet their favourite characters on Saturday.

After the success of last year’s comic con at Bonar Hall, BGCP secured an even bigger venue to allow more fans to come along.

The sold out event saw children and adults of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters for the day.

Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, went along to capture some of the best pictures from the event.

People queueing in Dundee to get in. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Big crowds attended Comic Con this year. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Lyra Swierczek (9) & Mila Poppy (9) from Dundee, excited to be attending. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Various characters walking about and taking in all that is on offer. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Video games were very popular with people playing against each other. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Showing her teeth was one of the dressed up characters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Pictured from left are Zeke Young (12), Bobbie Nixon (15) & Brooke Nixon(11) from Kirriemuir, are characters from “IT”. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Sword at the ready, Louis Walton (19) from Arbroath as a Warcraft character. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
An Anime fan from Forfar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Animatronic in Steam Punk fashion at Dundee’s Comic Con. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
I ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Ghostbuster Andrew Millar (11) from Luncarty. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Young ones taking in the atmosphere whilst out with dad. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Bobbie Nixon (15) from Kirriemuir as “IT”. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fans browsing the stalls. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Volunteer Maria Mackay with Finan McCallum (3) from Inchture having a great day out. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
“Art of Fish” with his “Stranger Things” painting. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Dressed to impress are Anime fans from Forfar Academy. Image:Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
A photo opportunity to get a picture with the Ghostbusters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Who you going to call? The Ghostbusters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Photo opportunity with the Star Wars Stormtroopers. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Metal claws at the ready is Logan Domm (7) from Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Lacey Curran (10) from Dundee with the Star War Stormtroopers. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
A Star Wars character, the Tuscan Raider. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Fantastic glowing eyes, a Star Wars character, the Jawa. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Gill Gardiner collecting for the “Imperial Scottish Garrison” gets a pound from a Star Wars character, the Tuscan Raider. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
“Art of Fish” with his wonderfully intricate paintings . Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Alec Rose from Perth, in costume. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
A fantastic day for all that attended the Dundee Comic Con today. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
