Best pictures from Dundee’s 2023 Comic Con By Amie Flett and Heather Fowlie February 4 2023, 2.16pm Updated: February 4 2023, 5.21pm 0 Logan Domm, 7, from Dundee, enjoying this year's sold out comic con. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson. Hundreds turned out to the return of Dundee’s sold out Comic Con event at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC). Organisers, Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP), welcomed back comic book fans across Dundee to meet their favourite characters on Saturday. After the success of last year’s comic con at Bonar Hall, BGCP secured an even bigger venue to allow more fans to come along. The sold out event saw children and adults of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters for the day. Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, went along to capture some of the best pictures from the event. People queueing in Dundee to get in. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Big crowds attended Comic Con this year. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Lyra Swierczek (9) & Mila Poppy (9) from Dundee, excited to be attending. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Various characters walking about and taking in all that is on offer. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Video games were very popular with people playing against each other. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Showing her teeth was one of the dressed up characters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Pictured from left are Zeke Young (12), Bobbie Nixon (15) & Brooke Nixon(11) from Kirriemuir, are characters from “IT”. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Sword at the ready, Louis Walton (19) from Arbroath as a Warcraft character. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson An Anime fan from Forfar. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Animatronic in Steam Punk fashion at Dundee’s Comic Con. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson I ain’t afraid of no ghosts. Ghostbuster Andrew Millar (11) from Luncarty. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Young ones taking in the atmosphere whilst out with dad. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Bobbie Nixon (15) from Kirriemuir as “IT”. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Fans browsing the stalls. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Volunteer Maria Mackay with Finan McCallum (3) from Inchture having a great day out. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson “Art of Fish” with his “Stranger Things” painting. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Dressed to impress are Anime fans from Forfar Academy. Image:Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson A photo opportunity to get a picture with the Ghostbusters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Who you going to call? The Ghostbusters. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Photo opportunity with the Star Wars Stormtroopers. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Metal claws at the ready is Logan Domm (7) from Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Lacey Curran (10) from Dundee with the Star War Stormtroopers. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson A Star Wars character, the Tuscan Raider. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Fantastic glowing eyes, a Star Wars character, the Jawa. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Gill Gardiner collecting for the “Imperial Scottish Garrison” gets a pound from a Star Wars character, the Tuscan Raider. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson “Art of Fish” with his wonderfully intricate paintings . Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson Alec Rose from Perth, in costume. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson A fantastic day for all that attended the Dundee Comic Con today. 