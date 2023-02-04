Best pictures from Dundee’s 2023 Comic Con

Hundreds turned out to the return of Dundee’s sold out Comic Con event at Dundee International Sports Centre (DISC).

Organisers, Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP), welcomed back comic book fans across Dundee to meet their favourite characters on Saturday.

After the success of last year’s comic con at Bonar Hall, BGCP secured an even bigger venue to allow more fans to come along.

The sold out event saw children and adults of all ages dressed up as their favourite characters for the day.

Our photographer, Gareth Jennings, went along to capture some of the best pictures from the event.