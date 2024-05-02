Motorcyclist, 44, left with serious injuries after A985 crash in Fife

A 44-year-old motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash on the A985 in Fife.

Emergency services attended the crash between Crombie and Rosyth at around 3.40pm on Wednesday.

The male driver of the silver Honda CBR1000RR Fireblade motorbike was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

The road was closed until around 9.35pm.

Police appeal after A985 Fife crash

Police investigating the crash are appealing for anyone who saw the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Allan Russell said: “Our inquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam footage, that could assist with our inquiries is asked to get in touch.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2234 of Wednesday May 1.