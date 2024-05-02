Dunfermline mum’s tribute to ‘beautiful and free-spirited’ son, 20, who died in car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Dunfermline mum’s tribute to ‘beautiful and free-spirited’ son, 20, who died in car crash

Suzanne Kinloch says she is "broken and lost" after the death of Gareth Hempseed.

By Neil Henderson
Dunfermline mum, Suzanne Kinloch has paid tribute to son, Gareth Hempseed.
Dunfermline mum Suzanne Kinloch has paid tribute to son Gareth Hempseed. Image: Suzanne Kinloch/Judy Paterson

The mum of a Dunfermline man who died in a crash has paid tribute to her “beautiful and free-spirited” son.

Gareth Hempseed, 20, died after the crash in Linlithgow on Monday.

He was the passenger in an Audi when it crashed at around 8.35pm.

The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Speaking to The Courier, mum Suzanne Kinloch described Gareth as a “wild child with a heart of gold”.

She said he could “melt the heart” of everyone he met.

‘I don’t know if I will ever come to terms with the fact he is gone’

She said: “I can’t come to terms with the fact I will never see my beautiful boy again.

“Even in his short life, he believed in living life to the full and did so every single day.

“He believed in doing what he wanted, especially when it came to riding his motorbike.

“Bikes were his absolute passion and his obsession.

“Ever since he was a young boy, he loved motorbikes, and as he grew up that passion remained central to his life.

Gareth Hempseed.
Gareth died aged 20. Image: Suzanne Kinloch/Judy Paterson

“He rode hard and fast and believed in living his life to the full.

“Gareth knew lots of people within the biking community and was a friend to many.

“He was a member of the Hub 71 bikers club and cafe in Glenrothes where he was well known and respected.

“I’m broken and lost.

Gareth Hempseed had passion for motorbike, parkour and gaming

“He was my beautiful and free-spirited boy.

“It’s difficult to find the words to describe how we are feeling just now.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever come to terms with the fact that he’s gone.”

Suzanne also described Gareth as a “loving brother” to older siblings Arron and Chloe, and step-siblings Aeron and Ashley.

Gareth aged-eight, centre with brother Arron and sister Chloe.
Gareth, aged 8 (centre) with brother Arron and sister Chloe. Image: Suzanne Kinloch/Judy Paterson

A former pupil at Lynburn Primary School in Dunfermline, Gareth also had a love for parkour – the athletic activity of jumping from walls, buildings and other public obstacles.

Suzanne said: “Gareth loved gaming on his PC as well as parkour.

“He would be out for hours practising and came home many a time with injuries.”

Suzanne says the many tributes on social media from those who knew her son have been of comfort.

Fife tribute planned for Gareth Hempseed

She added: “I can’t thank people enough for their kind words about Gareth, which just goes to show how much he was loved.

“Friends from Hub 71 have already said they will be holding a tribute for Gareth, which is nice.

“We just want to give Gareth the final send-off that he deserves.

“Therefore I’d like to invite anyone who knew Gareth, and especially those from the bike community, to his funeral when that eventually takes place.

Gareth had a passion for motorbikes.
Gareth had a passion for motorbikes. Image: Suzanne Kinloch/Judy Paterson

“My boy didn’t like a fuss but I’m sure he’ll appreciate his biker friends paying their respects.

“After all, being out on his bike was a massive part of his life.”

A gathering and minute’s silence for Gareth will be held at Hub 71 cafe in Glenrothes on Sunday at 12.30pm.

A fundraising page has also been set up to support the family.

Conversation