Dunfermline mum’s tribute to ‘beautiful and free-spirited’ son, 20, who died in car crash

The mum of a Dunfermline man who died in a crash has paid tribute to her “beautiful and free-spirited” son.

Gareth Hempseed, 20, died after the crash in Linlithgow on Monday.

He was the passenger in an Audi when it crashed at around 8.35pm.

The 23-year-old driver was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Speaking to The Courier, mum Suzanne Kinloch described Gareth as a “wild child with a heart of gold”.

She said he could “melt the heart” of everyone he met.

‘I don’t know if I will ever come to terms with the fact he is gone’

She said: “I can’t come to terms with the fact I will never see my beautiful boy again.

“Even in his short life, he believed in living life to the full and did so every single day.

“He believed in doing what he wanted, especially when it came to riding his motorbike.

“Bikes were his absolute passion and his obsession.

“Ever since he was a young boy, he loved motorbikes, and as he grew up that passion remained central to his life.

“He rode hard and fast and believed in living his life to the full.

“Gareth knew lots of people within the biking community and was a friend to many.

“He was a member of the Hub 71 bikers club and cafe in Glenrothes where he was well known and respected.

“I’m broken and lost.

Gareth Hempseed had passion for motorbike, parkour and gaming

“He was my beautiful and free-spirited boy.

“It’s difficult to find the words to describe how we are feeling just now.

“I don’t know if I’ll ever come to terms with the fact that he’s gone.”

Suzanne also described Gareth as a “loving brother” to older siblings Arron and Chloe, and step-siblings Aeron and Ashley.

A former pupil at Lynburn Primary School in Dunfermline, Gareth also had a love for parkour – the athletic activity of jumping from walls, buildings and other public obstacles.

Suzanne said: “Gareth loved gaming on his PC as well as parkour.

“He would be out for hours practising and came home many a time with injuries.”

Suzanne says the many tributes on social media from those who knew her son have been of comfort.

Fife tribute planned for Gareth Hempseed

She added: “I can’t thank people enough for their kind words about Gareth, which just goes to show how much he was loved.

“Friends from Hub 71 have already said they will be holding a tribute for Gareth, which is nice.

“We just want to give Gareth the final send-off that he deserves.

“Therefore I’d like to invite anyone who knew Gareth, and especially those from the bike community, to his funeral when that eventually takes place.

“My boy didn’t like a fuss but I’m sure he’ll appreciate his biker friends paying their respects.

“After all, being out on his bike was a massive part of his life.”

A gathering and minute’s silence for Gareth will be held at Hub 71 cafe in Glenrothes on Sunday at 12.30pm.

A fundraising page has also been set up to support the family.