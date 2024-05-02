Angus campaigner warns ‘our land is being trashed’ in first mass protest at Holyrood against ‘super-pylons’

An Angus campaigner warned “our land is being trashed” due to plans for giant new pylons across Scotland in the first mass protest at Holyrood against the project.

Furious groups from Dundee to the Highlands joined together outside the Scottish Parliament to vent their fury over the controversial developments.

They want John Swinney, the man likely to be the next first minister, to step in and help put a stop to the plans if he takes power.

Protesters warned installing high-voltage “super-pylons” and electricity substations will ruin land in the countryside and harm the environment instead of helping it as suggested.

“We’re not against net zero. All we’re trying to ask is look at how net zero is achieved,” said Vince Taylor, 62, who lives near Forfar.

He added: “We want them to wake up and smell the coffee, and say this isn’t right. Stop it before you get another Post Office scandal.”

Vince challenged Mr Swinney to meet campaigners if he becomes first minister as expected.

He said: “We would ask him to come and talk to us, and explain to us why our land is being trashed.

“Come and explain to us why lives and livelihoods are being ruined.”

Campaigners opposed to the pylons brand them “monstrous” due to their extremely large size.

The average height will be 57 metres tall.

One 70-mile line will extend all the way from Tealing, just outside Dundee, to Kintore in Aberdeenshire.

Residents also fear the pylons will cause the value of their homes to plummet.

Campaigners say they would prefer infrastructure to be installed underground or along the coast.

Last month, we revealed Angus residents had set up a £10,000 fund for their fight against the developments.

Scottish Southern and Electricity Networks (SSEN) has come under fire for pushing ahead with the proposals despite opposition.

“I think there’s a certain arrogance within SSEN that it’s just going to go ahead,” said Douglas Sinclair, 52, from Aberdeenshire.

“We are scared for our countryside,” said Kate Matthews, 45, who lives near Laurencekirk.

“All of the north and north-east of Scotland is up in arms. This is unjust.”

Protesters made their way from outside Holyrood to the public gallery for a debate between MSPs on the topic.

North East Tory MSP Tess White raised the matter at First Minister’s Questions and led the discussion in parliament.

She said: “All of us are keenly aware of the challenge facing Scotland and the UK as we continue down the road to net zero.

“But many of the people who will live and work in the shadow of these monster pylons, or next to the substations, do not feel as if they are being helped along that road.

“For them, this is an unjust transition.”

Highland SNP MSP Fergus Ewing, a former energy minister, said the row should be escalated into a full government debate next.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “We have the most stringent environmental impact regulations in the world and our planning and consenting system ensures that local communities can have their say.

“All applications must be subject to site specific assessments. It’s not appropriate for ministers to comment on potential projects that may come forward.”