Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United’s Jim Goodwin named Scottish Championship manager of the month

The Tangerines boss scooped his third monthly award of the campaign.

By Craig Cairns
Dundee United's Jim Goodwin is the Scottish Championship manager of the month for April.
Jim Goodwin has been named the Scottish Championship manager of the month for April after an unbeaten run clinched the league title.

The Terrors kicked off the month with dominant wins over Queen’s Park and Morton.

 

That set up the chance for Goodwin to all but secure United’s return to the Premiership with a win over Ayr.

Jim Goodwin’s Dundee United wrapped up the title versus Ayr last month. Image: SNS.

A narrow win sparked jubilant celebrations at Tannadice before a second pitch invasion when they officially won the league with a draw at Airdrie.

It is Goodwin’s third manager of the month award after back-to-back triumphs in September and October.

Conversation