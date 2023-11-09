Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin lands second consecutive manager of month award

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin has been named the Championship’s top manager for the second month in a row.

Goodwin scooped October’s SPFL award following an unbeaten October that included a 5-0 win over Partick Thistle, a 6-0 destruction of Arbroath and a hard-fought draw away from home with title rivals Raith Rovers.

Having also claimed September’s gong, the United boss has now made it back-to-back awards.

Nevertheless, he insists the credit must go to his players and staff.

He said: “It’s great recognition for the team and the hard work that goes on behind the scenes; a lot of people who don’t get any credit when things are going well.

“As a football club, we have come together with a clear objective, on and off the park. The last couple of months has be recognition for that hard work.”

Goodwin, who takes his side to Dunfermline on Friday night, added: “We’ve had a really good start to the season but that’s all it is, as far as I’m concerned. October was a good month, with five very difficult games.

“Now, let’s hope for more of the same in November.”