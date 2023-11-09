Kai Fotheringham completes Dundee United awards double as star adds player of month to Jim Goodwin gong

Kai Fotheringham has been named Championship player of the month to complete an awards double for Dundee United.

Fotheringham added the monthly player gong to Jim Goodwin’s manager of the month award, rounding off a superb October for the Tangerines.

The 20-year-old’s three goals helped United close out an unbeaten month, during which they racked up a 5-0 win over Partick Thistle, a 6-0 hammering of Arbroath and stretched their lead at the top of the table.

Discussing his form in the aftermath of his brace at Airdrie, Fotheringham told Courier Sport: “When you have this confidence, you feel better and you play better.

“I felt that last year at Stirling Albion; I had a lot of confidence when I was scoring and assisting goals — and that’s coming into my game now at Dundee United.

“The feeling of hitting the net and watching the fans celebrate is still a bit surreal! I’ve always dreamed of playing for a big club like Dundee United, scoring goals and giving the fans something to enjoy.

“I feel I’m doing that right now, but I need to keep my head down and keep working hard.”