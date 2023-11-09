Drivers face 50-minute diversion during Storm Babet road repairs near Brechin

Drivers will face a 50-minute diversion during road repairs near Brechin caused by Storm Babet.

Resurfacing and drainage work between Aberlemno and Brechin is set to cause drivers significant delays.

The B9134 will be closed until the work is complete.

The road between the two towns bore the brunt of traffic when the A90 was shut during Storm Babet.

The roadworks will start on Friday and are scheduled to last approximately 11 working days.

There will be a signed diversion route in place for the duration of the works and access to properties will be extremely limited.

Drivers will be asked to take a 31.8-mile diversion via Forfar to Montrose, across the Monrose bridge and then back up to Brechin.

From Aberlemno to Brechin this route will be: B9134 – A932 – A933 – A934 – A92 – A935.

Motorists travelling from Brechin to Aberlemno will be asked to take this route in reverse.

Google Maps estimates the journey time for the diversion to be as long as 50 minutes.

Access to properties will be extremely limited during working hours.

Anyone who needs access has been advised to speak to a member of the workforce.

Bus services will also be affected by the road closure.

B9134 emergency road repairs caused by Storm Babet

The repairs come after roads around Brechin were battered when Storm Babet hit Angus in October.

The A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven was closed for several days due to flooding, placing significant pressure on minor roads around Brechin.

Elsewhere in Angus, the A92 north from Montrose remains closed after fears floodwater weakened one central pier of the Lower North Water Bridge.