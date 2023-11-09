Drivers face 50-minute diversion during Storm Babet road repairs near Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Drivers face 50-minute diversion during Storm Babet road repairs near Brechin

Motorists face significant delays.

By Andrew Robson
Flooding on Angus roads during Storm Babet amid new roadworks near Brechin
Roads around Brechin were battered by Storm Babet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Drivers will face a 50-minute diversion during road repairs near Brechin caused by Storm Babet.

Resurfacing and drainage work between Aberlemno and Brechin is set to cause drivers significant delays.

The B9134 will be closed until the work is complete.

The road between the two towns bore the brunt of traffic when the A90 was shut during Storm Babet.

The roadworks will start on Friday and are scheduled to last approximately 11 working days.

50-minute diversion for Angus roadworks

There will be a signed diversion route in place for the duration of the works and access to properties will be extremely limited.

Drivers will be asked to take a 31.8-mile diversion via Forfar to Montrose, across the Monrose bridge and then back up to Brechin.

The signed diversion route from Aberlemno to Brechin
The signed diversion route from Aberlemno to Brechin. Image: Google Maps

From Aberlemno to Brechin this route will be: B9134 –  A932 – A933 – A934 – A92 – A935.

Motorists travelling from Brechin to Aberlemno will be asked to take this route in reverse.

Google Maps estimates the journey time for the diversion to be as long as 50 minutes.

Access to properties will be extremely limited during working hours.

Anyone who needs access has been advised to speak to a member of the workforce.

Bus services will also be affected by the road closure.

B9134 emergency road repairs caused by Storm Babet

The repairs come after roads around Brechin were battered when Storm Babet hit Angus in October.

The A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven was closed for several days due to flooding, placing significant pressure on minor roads around Brechin.

Elsewhere in Angus, the A92 north from Montrose remains closed after fears floodwater weakened one central pier of the Lower North Water Bridge.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Laws Dental in Brown Street,, Carnoustie
Carnoustie dental practice to stop serving NHS patients after 'significant losses'
Inch pavilion and bowling green will be subject to community consultation before a deal is finalised. Image: Angus Council
Montrose folk asked for views on £201,000 sale of old Inch bowling green to…
Greenlaw Park sits on the west side of Carnoustie. Image: Google
Developer lodges bid for 46 new homes in second phase of Carnoustie project
Trains cancelled between Dundee and Aberdeen due to safety reasons
Trains between Dundee and Aberdeen return to normal after cancellations due to safety inspection
Contractors working at the site of the Carnoustie pipeline break. Image: Scottish Water
Experts clear storm debris washed 200 METRES into broken sewer main at Carnoustie
The B9127 near Arbroath.
Two people in hospital after crash on Angus back road
Angus taxi fares could be set to rise. Pic: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images.
Angus taxi trade split over possible fares hike
Sean McPhee.
Revenge Montrose machete attack left victim with fractured skull
Andrew McDonald, owner of Andreou's in Arbroath.
Arbroath restaurant boss 'buzzing' to feature in BBC TV series
David Powell at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Sex offender in Fife court for breaching strict rules with illegal Angus rail trip

Conversation