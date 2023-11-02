Main A92 north from Montrose to stay closed for at least 18 DAYS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Main A92 north from Montrose to stay closed for at least 18 DAYS

Lower North Water Bridge over the River North Esk has been shut since Storm Babet struck.

By Graham Brown
The A92 Lower North Water Bridge and old railway viaduct path both remain closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The A92 Lower North Water Bridge and old railway viaduct path both remain closed. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The main route north from Montrose will stay closed to traffic for at least another two and a half weeks.

Lower North Water Bridge on the A92 was shut when Storm Babet struck.

There are fears the force of the floodwater could have weakened one of its central piers.

But a dive inspection is needed to fully ascertain the scale of any damage.

A lull in the storms at the start of the week gave a glimmer of hope the impact might become clearer.

But fresh rain brought by Storm Ciaran has kept the River North Esk level high.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “The Lower North Water Bridge on the A92 will now remain closed to all traffic until at least Monday November 20 on account of strong indications that there is undermining of one of the central piers.

“We’ve been unable to permit a dive inspection of the bridge owing to further heavy rainfall which continues to cause high and fast flowing water levels.

North Water Bridge viaduct
The viaduct also remains out of bounds to cyclists and walkers. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“We aim to commence inspections as soon as water levels and conditions allow.”

Problems for drivers have been exacerbated by damage to roads around Marykirk.

The A937 will also stay closed from Marykirk Bridge to Marymill farmhouse until at least November 9.

Details of road closures and diversions are available on the Aberdeenshire Council app.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Rain in Montrose
Storm Ciaran: Met Office extends Angus warning for 36 hours of rain
John Gillan of Arbroath who died during Storm Babet.
Wife's tribute to Arbroath painter John Gillan who was killed during Storm Babet
Storm Ciaran brings more trains disruption to Dundee, Angus and Fife
Scott Gall.
Carnoustie rapist sentencing delayed again for PTSD investigation
Brian Rennie at the wheel of the 1926 Buick. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
97-year-old Buick comes 'home' to Angus birthplace of US car giant's founding figure
Angus Alchemy co-owners Phil Paton, Martin Brown and Campbell Archibald inside the boat which will became a restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus distillery's boat restaurant bid cruises through council planning process
Contractors working on the coast near Carnoustie. Image: Scottish Water
1,500 tonnes of rock armour needed to shore up area around 30-metre Angus sewer…
Richard Box. Image: Facebook.
Teenage Angus predator found guilty of seven sexual crimes
Support staff from schools in Perth and Kinross go on strike
Date announced for new school strikes in Dundee, Angus and Perth and Kinross
3
New weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife amid Storm Ciaran
Further rain alert in place as Storm Ciaran hits Tayside and Fife

Conversation