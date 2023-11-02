Thursday court round-up — Bumps and blazes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thursday court round-up — Bumps and blazes

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
A motorist has been banned from the road after striking a woman with his car following a squabble over a child in a car seat.

William Dow admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and driving dangerously in Kinglassie on May 4 in 2020.

Dow, whose address at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court was listed as a mobile home park in Carterton, Oxfordshire, became embroiled in an argument with his former partner in Mina Crescent.

Fiscal depute Ronnie Hay explained Dow and his ex met shortly after 7.45pm and Dow’s partner attempted to remove the car seat and child from his car.

“This caused the accused to become aggressive.

“He tried to grab the car seat. The accused was shouting and swearing.”

William Dow.

Neighbours’ attention was drawn to the scene and a woman stepped in front of the car to prevent Dow leaving.

Mr Hay said Dow began to drive “very slowly” and the woman climbed onto his bonnet.

Dow reversed and the woman fell to the ground.

He left the vehicle and was told the police were being contacted so he returned the child and car seat.

Dow admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and driving dangerously.

Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith deferred sentencing until November 28 for reports.

He told Dow he “might” be jailed, but alternatives will be considered and banned him from driving in the interim.

Another deferral

Carnoustie rapist Scott Gall will not be sentenced until almost a year after he was convicted of rape, sexual coercion, fireraising and life-endangering assaults. Gall, 52, was due to be sentenced at the High Court in Aberdeen but the former soldier’s case was adjourned again until January 8 for an evidential hearing to take place.

Carnoustie rapist Scott Gall.

Tesco bump

A motorist drove off after knocking down a shopper in a busy supermarket car park.

Ruaridh De Maine Beaumont heard a bumping noise as he tried to manoeuvre around pedestrians outside Tesco on Crieff Road, Perth.

He thought someone had angrily lashed out at his car for getting too close.

Later that day, the 42-year-old was “astounded” to be told he had struck a woman.

Ruaridh De Maine Beaumont.

De Maine Beaumont, whose court proceedings were halted earlier this year when it emerged a sheriff had gone to school with his dad, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving his Ford Focus without due care and attention on May 25 last year and striking shopper Abbie Kinmont to her injury.

When cautioned and charged, De Maine Beaumont told police: “I’m astounded. I thought I was wronged.”

The court heard the victim suffered bruises across her right side, including the back of her shoulder, her ribs and arm.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC fined De Maine Beaumont £150 and imposed three penalty points, meaning he can keep his licence.

Reacted to being tasered

Kris Reid, 34, from Perth, who threatened an angry neighbour with a knife, has been granted an absolute discharge because a court heard he was retaliating after being shocked by a handheld taser.

Kris Reid.

Rural blaze

A man has been fined for sparking a major blaze in the Perthshire countryside in a “moment of stupidity.”

Emergency service crews were called to burning field west of Perth on July 20 2021.

Met with a “well-established” blaze and 10ft-high flames, they battled to stop the fire spreading to nearby buildings.

Daniel Redfern, 20, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted wilful fireraising at a field off an unclassified road between Little Glenshee and the B8063.

The court heard Redfern, then 18, was spotted by nearby residents using a lighter to set fire to a bush.

Daniel Redfern.

Solicitor Linda Clark said Redfern, of Glenartney Terrace, Perth, had been part of a group of five friends who had been driving around the rural patch that evening.

“When they were stopped by police and it looked like all five would be apprehended, Mr Redfern stepped forward and said this was his doing.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Redfern: “I note that you were 18 at the time, you are remorseful and you did not try to excuse you behaviour.

“This is the first time you have come to the attention of the police.”

Redfern, who works as a welder, was fined £540.

Samurai sword

A violent intruder who attacked a man in his Dundee home with a samurai sword was free under five separate bail orders at the time of the offence. Derek Alland, 29, also struck his victim over the head with a glass bottle and knocked him to the ground, before repeatedly punching and stamping on him.

The attack happened at Hilltown Court, Dundee.

Abused ex with calls

An abusive ex who sent his former partner a series of threatening voicemails has been placed on supervision.

Gary Shaw repeatedly called his ex-girlfriend after she moved to her mum’s home in High Valleyfield to get a break from him, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

In the messages, Shaw told her she would “have to watch her back” and that there were “people watching her”.

Fiscal depute Duncan MacKenzie said all the calls were from an unidentified number.
and left the complainer shaken and scared.

Questioned by police, Shaw told them: “I hold my hands up to leaving the voicemails but I didn’t do anything else.”

Shaw, 32, of Victoria Street, Perth, pled guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that caused fear or alarm, between April 1 2019 and November 1 2020.

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “He accepts he shouldn’t have phoned her.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC ordered Shaw to take part in the Caledonian programme for abusive partners “to address the issues that led to your offending” as part of a two-year supervision order.

She said a non-harassment order was not necessary.

