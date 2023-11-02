Dunfermline v Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup selected for live TV

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline v Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup selected for live TV

The fourth Fife derby will be broadcast on BBC Scotland.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie challenges Shaun Byrne of Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown/dafc.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie challenges Shaun Byrne of Raith Rovers. Image: Craig Brown/dafc.

The fourth Fife derby of the season has been picked for live TV after Dunfermline and Raith Rovers were paired together in the Scottish Cup.

Ian Murray’s side will travel to East End Park to face the Pars in the third round of the competition on Friday, November 24.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The teams faced each other on the opening day of the Viaplay Cup, also broadcast live, with Dunfermline winning on penalties.

Raith have won the two Fife derbies in the Scottish Championship so far, with Sam Stanton scoring the only goal of the game in both.

Four days after the Scottish Cup Fife derby, Dunfermline are due to play their rearranged fixture versus Arbroath.

That match is due to be played on Tuesday, November 28.

More from Football

Rangers fans lit up Dens Park's Bob Shankly Stand with pyro. Image: SNS
Dundee v Rangers pyro storm: How did Gers fans manage to light up Dens…
Dunfermline midfielder Paul Allan is looking forward to facing Morton. Image: SNS.
Paul Allan on what Dunfermline should use as 'incentive' for Morton test
Dunfermline's Lewis McCann, James McPake and Kyle Benedictus. Images: SNS.
Dunfermline quarterly report card: Transfer window, manager and star man
Interim St Johnstone manager Alex Cleland celebrates with Sven Sprangler at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Craig Levein and other new manager contenders discover…
Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton
Jack Walton deflects plaudits as Dundee United loan star reacts to best of British…
Dens Park was filled with smoke during the game. Image: Shutterstock (14178302x)
Police 'working to identify Rangers fans' after no arrests made during pyro chaos at…
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein IS strong contender to be next St Johnstone manager
Kai Fotheringham prepares for a Dundee United fixture
Kai Fotheringham outlines 'big inspiration' as Dundee United starlet opens up on 'surreal' starring…
Ralph Milne scores his brilliant second goal at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.
Ralph Milne saved Dundee United career with European Cup masterclass against Standard Liege
Dundee boss Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
'The referee fouled our player and they score from it'- Dundee boss Tony Docherty…

Conversation