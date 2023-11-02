Dunfermline v Raith Rovers in Scottish Cup selected for live TV

The fourth Fife derby of the season has been picked for live TV after Dunfermline and Raith Rovers were paired together in the Scottish Cup.

Ian Murray’s side will travel to East End Park to face the Pars in the third round of the competition on Friday, November 24.

The match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The teams faced each other on the opening day of the Viaplay Cup, also broadcast live, with Dunfermline winning on penalties.

Raith have won the two Fife derbies in the Scottish Championship so far, with Sam Stanton scoring the only goal of the game in both.

Four days after the Scottish Cup Fife derby, Dunfermline are due to play their rearranged fixture versus Arbroath.

That match is due to be played on Tuesday, November 28.