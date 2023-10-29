Sam Stanton happy to reward Raith Rovers fans for ‘sticking with us’

Sam Stanton has two goals so far this season for Raith Rovers and both have been the only goal in tight Fife derbies.

His latest, in the 93rd minute of Saturday’s win over Dunfermline, gave Rovers all three points on a day they didn’t play to the best of their capabilities.

Earlier in the season, his header was the difference at East End Park.

Just when it seemed like it was going to end with a point each, Stanton fired in one of Raith’s few chances to win the game.

It keeps Ian Murray’s side four points behind Dundee United with a game in hand over the Championship leaders.

Sam Stanton: I couldn’t have caught it any sweeter

“It’s great to send the fans home happy,” said Stanton. “We didn’t give them too much to shout about throughout the game.

“But they stuck with us and were with us to the end of the game, and they obviously got their rewards as well, which was good.

“Obviously, it’s always nice to score but I’m just happy to get the points.

“It was a nice goal, I took it well. It was a nice turn and I don’t think I could have caught it any sweeter, thankfully.

“I don’t think we caused them too many problems throughout the game. It was a kind of scrappy game and they were on top of us a bit in the first half.

“So, to come away with the three points was great.

“I think the way the game had gone, we would have been happy for a point.

“We didn’t play our best stuff but as a team this season we’ve shown a number of times that we’ve dug in and clawed back results and just kept going right to the end.

“So, I always felt we always still had a chance in the game as long as it was 0-0.”

Last season Raith ‘were the opposite’

Stanton has been one of Raith’s standouts this season amid some fierce competition.

Performances have largely been there from Rovers this season, but when they haven’t there have been match-winners to step forward.

“We always go right to the end and defensively we’re pretty solid,” added Stanton.

“As much as [Dunfermline] were maybe the better team, they also didn’t have too many really clear-cut chances.

“So, we always hang in there in these games and that’s what we’ve managed to do really well this year.

“Last season, it was the opposite, we were kind of throwing away games towards the end or maybe taking goal leads and coming away with nothing.

“This season has been the opposite and we just need to keep that going.”