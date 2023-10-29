Sam Stanton happy to reward Raith Rovers fans for ‘sticking with us’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Stanton happy to reward Raith Rovers fans for ‘sticking with us’

The midfielder scored his second winning goal versus the Pars this season.

By Craig Cairns
Sam Stanton won the game for Raith Rovers in injury time. Image Craig Brown/DAFC.
Sam Stanton won the game for Raith Rovers in injury time. Image Craig Brown/DAFC.

Sam Stanton has two goals so far this season for Raith Rovers and both have been the only goal in tight Fife derbies.

His latest, in the 93rd minute of Saturday’s win over Dunfermline, gave Rovers all three points on a day they didn’t play to the best of their capabilities.

Earlier in the season, his header was the difference at East End Park.

Just when it seemed like it was going to end with a point each, Stanton fired in one of Raith’s few chances to win the game.

It keeps Ian Murray’s side four points behind Dundee United with a game in hand over the Championship leaders.

Sam Stanton: I couldn’t have caught it any sweeter

“It’s great to send the fans home happy,” said Stanton. “We didn’t give them too much to shout about throughout the game.

“But they stuck with us and were with us to the end of the game, and they obviously got their rewards as well, which was good.

“Obviously, it’s always nice to score but I’m just happy to get the points.

“It was a nice goal, I took it well. It was a nice turn and I don’t think I could have caught it any sweeter, thankfully.

Raith Rovers’ Sam Stanton has won two Fife derbies this season. Image: SNS.

“I don’t think we caused them too many problems throughout the game. It was a kind of scrappy game and they were on top of us a bit in the first half.

“So, to come away with the three points was great.

“I think the way the game had gone, we would have been happy for a point.

“We didn’t play our best stuff but as a team this season we’ve shown a number of times that we’ve dug in and clawed back results and just kept going right to the end.

“So, I always felt we always still had a chance in the game as long as it was 0-0.”

Last season Raith ‘were the opposite’

Stanton has been one of Raith’s standouts this season amid some fierce competition.

Performances have largely been there from Rovers this season, but when they haven’t there have been match-winners to step forward.

“We always go right to the end and defensively we’re pretty solid,” added Stanton.

“As much as [Dunfermline] were maybe the better team, they also didn’t have too many really clear-cut chances.

“So, we always hang in there in these games and that’s what we’ve managed to do really well this year.

“Last season, it was the opposite, we were kind of throwing away games towards the end or maybe taking goal leads and coming away with nothing.

“This season has been the opposite and we just need to keep that going.”

