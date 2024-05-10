Shaun Byrne determined to add Raith Rovers to Premiership play-off triumphs with Livingston and Dundee

“Obviously, you want to win the league,” says Shaun Byrne. “But to get promoted through the play-offs is a special feeling as well.”

And it is an emotion that Byrne knows very well.

With League One title wins at Dunfermline and Livingston, and a Championship triumph with Dundee last season, the midfielder is well versed in promotions.

But it might just be his Premiership play-off successes that live longest in the memory.

After winning the third-tier with Livi, Byrne helped the Lions reach the top-flight in stunning fashion just 12 months later.

Then, three years ago, he repeated that success with Dundee.

“I must have quite a good record, in terms of promotions from this league,” said Byrne, who has been on loan at Raith from Dundee this term.

“I went up through the play-offs with Livi and Dundee, and then I won the league with Dundee as well.

“Three isn’t bad, is it?

Byrne: ‘An exciting time’

“The big thing is just going into the play-offs with a bit of momentum and form.

“There’s a feel-good factor, because we’ve finished second in the league, so ultimately we’ve done really well to get into that position.

“It should be an exiting time and it’s just about enjoying it and embracing the challenge.

“They’re going to be really hard games but if we go in with confidence then hopefully our best will be good enough to get through to the next round.

“It’s just about staying together and seeing out the tough times – and hopefully when we’re on top we can capitalise and go and score goals.”

Courier Sport has looked back with Byrne at his previous Premiership play-off successes.

Livingston 2017-18

Semi-finals: Dundee United 2-3 Livingston

Livingston 1-1 Dundee United

Final: Livingston 2-1 Partick Thistle

Partick Thistle 0-1 Livingston

Byrne said: “With Livingston, our aim was just to stay in the league that year – and then we finished second.

“Similar to here, when you keep winning games, you gather momentum and start wondering if you can achieve something special.

“The United games were amazing. We went 1-0 up early and then they equalised and we went 2-1 down and were hanging on a wee bit.

“Then, we ended up winning 3-2. It was one of the best games I’ve played in.

“We were able to see that through in the second-leg and then the final against Partick was amazing.

“They scored early and people thought, ‘is this a step too far?’. But we played really well and to go up was brilliant.”

Dundee 2020-21

Semi-finals: Raith Rovers 0-3 Dundee

Dundee 0-1 Raith Rovers

Final: Dundee 2-1 Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock 1-2 Dundee

The 30-year-old added: “The Dundee one was similar to Livi. We only finished second above Raith on the last day, but before that we were undefeated in six.

“We went into the play-offs really confident, thinking, ‘no matter who we play, we’re going to win’.

“We ended up beating Raith in the semi-final and then I thought we absolutely battered Killie, in both games.

“It could have been a lot more than 2-1 at home. And then we went down there and went 2-0 up and were really good again.”

Byrne: ‘Give it a right good go’

Just like Livingston and Dundee were, Raith are now just four games away from playing in the Premiership next season.

Byrne is hopeful Ian Murray’s side can peak again at just the right time to seize their opportunity.

“Obviously, you want to win the league,” he said. “But to get promoted through the play-offs is a special feeling as well.

“I’m hoping it can be the same again.

“We’ve come this far, we may as well go and give it a right good go to try to get promoted.

“That’s what you’re in the play-offs to do. We’re not here to just think, ‘we’ve had a good season, and let it peter out’.

“We want to go and make a right good go of it.”