Ross Graham: Dundee United should target top six finish on Premiership return

Graham sees no reason why the Tangerines shouldn't set their sights high.

Ross Graham will be a Dundee United player in the Premiership. Image: Dundee United FC
Ross Graham will be a Dundee United player in the Premiership. Image: Dundee United FC
By Sean Hamilton

Ross Graham reckons Dundee United should target a top six finish on their return to the Premiership.

Graham was a star performer at centre half as the Tangerines closed in on the Championship title – and he has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

Such is his love for the club, he insists he didn’t even consider a move elsewhere.

And now he is of the opinion that United should look to emulate rivals Dundee in their first season back by securing a top half finish.

“Aiming for the top six collectively [should be seen as successful],” he told the Terrors’ YouTube channel.

Ross Graham roars after finding the net for Dundee United
Ross Graham (right) roars after finding the net for Dundee United against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS

We got fourth a couple of years ago and there’s no reason why we can’t go and do that again.”

United boss Jim Goodwin has begun his summer work to shape a side fit for the Premiership.

Graham wanted to be part of it.

And he told fans of his intense feelings towards the club he supported as a child.

“I always knew deep down how much I love the place, love the club, love the city, love the fans,” said the 23-year-old.

“And the gaffer’s got a good project going on here, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“Coming through the academy, I’ve supported them since I was a young boy. My family’s got a lot of love for the club as well, so it felt right to sign on for another two years.”

Ross Graham prepares to make his Dundee United debut at Celtic Park. Image: SNS

As a fan, Graham sees it as a particular honour to take the field in tangerine.

He thinks the celebrations are heightened as a supporter AND a player.

But the tough moments are tougher – and he has had enough of them.

“The highs are higher and the lows are lower,” he said.

“The last couple of seasons it has been up and down.

“We’ve had the high of qualifying for Europe, then the following season going down.

“But last season was amazing; bringing the club back to where they belong and it was very special to be a part of it.

The Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official
Dundee United players celebrate their title being made official. Image: Shutterstock.

On last season – and what impact it could have on the seasons ahead – Graham added: “I absolutely loved it.

“It was a wee bit of a stop-start season for me, but I knew I had to be patient, and that I’d get an opportunity.

“Thankfully I did. I came in at a crucial time and did myself some good favours.

“I want to hold onto that starting spot now.

“I’m not a young lad anymore; I’m 23, I need to be pushing for a regular place in the first team now.

“I came through the academy, but I have to let that go and be a strong starter for the club.”

