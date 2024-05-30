Dundee United extend Ross Graham contract as Jim Goodwin hails ‘Blairgowrie Baresi’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United extend Ross Graham contract as Jim Goodwin hails ‘Blairgowrie Baresi’

Graham is the latest United star to sign a Premiership contract at Tannadice.

By Sean Hamilton
Ross Graham has committed to another two years with Dundee United. Image: Dundee United FC
Dundee United have tied Ross Graham to an extended contract as manager Jim Goodwin’s Premiership rebuild continues.

Graham, dubbed the ‘Blairgowrie Baresi’ by United fans, has put pen to paper on a deal that takes him through to summer 2026 at Tannadice – and gives the club the option of a third year.

The 23-year-old defender initially had to show patience during United’s Championship-winning season, with gaffer Goodwin preferring an experienced duo of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt.

But when Graham’s chance arrived, he seized it with both hands and shone alongside both Gallagher and Holt at various points of the campaign.

Ross Graham in the dressing room area at Tannadice. Image: Dundee United FC

He has now been rewarded with a shot at the Premiership.

Graham, who was previously linked with a move to Romania, told United’s website: “I’m buzzing to finally get this over the line – I love the club, the city and the fans and it felt right to continue my journey here.

“Last season was amazing to bring the club back to where they belong, it was really special to be a part of.

“The gaffer has a really good project brewing here that I’m looking forward to being a part of.

“I can’t wait to get back in for pre-season, re-unite with the lads and kick on. I need to be pushing for a regular place in the first team.”

Jim Goodwin poses with the Championship trophy
Jim Goodwin is rebuilding his side after guiding them back to the big time. Image: SNS

Goodwin was full of praise for his young centre-half, saying: “Ross has shown maturity beyond his years ever since my arrival to the club.

“Not only does his impeccable performance level speak for itself, but his attitude on a day-to-day basis, even when out of favour, was flawless.

“When his opportunity arose last season, he grasped it with both hands and re-affirmed to everyone what a talented footballer he is.

“I’m excited to continue working with him, eagerly anticipating the next steps in his development, and delighted we have the option of a third year should he flourish as expected.”

