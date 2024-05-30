Dundee United extend Ross Graham contract as Jim Goodwin hails ‘Blairgowrie Baresi’

Dundee United have tied Ross Graham to an extended contract as manager Jim Goodwin’s Premiership rebuild continues.

Graham, dubbed the ‘Blairgowrie Baresi’ by United fans, has put pen to paper on a deal that takes him through to summer 2026 at Tannadice – and gives the club the option of a third year.

The 23-year-old defender initially had to show patience during United’s Championship-winning season, with gaffer Goodwin preferring an experienced duo of Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt.

But when Graham’s chance arrived, he seized it with both hands and shone alongside both Gallagher and Holt at various points of the campaign.

He has now been rewarded with a shot at the Premiership.

Graham, who was previously linked with a move to Romania, told United’s website: “I’m buzzing to finally get this over the line – I love the club, the city and the fans and it felt right to continue my journey here.

“Last season was amazing to bring the club back to where they belong, it was really special to be a part of.

“The gaffer has a really good project brewing here that I’m looking forward to being a part of.

“I can’t wait to get back in for pre-season, re-unite with the lads and kick on. I need to be pushing for a regular place in the first team.”

Goodwin was full of praise for his young centre-half, saying: “Ross has shown maturity beyond his years ever since my arrival to the club.

“Not only does his impeccable performance level speak for itself, but his attitude on a day-to-day basis, even when out of favour, was flawless.

“When his opportunity arose last season, he grasped it with both hands and re-affirmed to everyone what a talented footballer he is.

“I’m excited to continue working with him, eagerly anticipating the next steps in his development, and delighted we have the option of a third year should he flourish as expected.”