Who is Dundee’s latest Mexican target Daniel Lajud?

Reports in Mexico say attacker Daniel Lajud is on his way to Dundee this summer.

Atlante president Emilio Escalante said in a TV interview that the 25-year-old was leaving the Mexico City outfit to sign for Dundee FC.

His exit has brought sadness among the Atlante support with many wishing the player every success in Europe.

And Lajud himself posted an emotional farewell to the club that clearly means so much to him.

Providing all goes to plan, what could Dundee be getting?

Who is Daniel Lajud?

His full name is Daniel Lajud Martinez but is also known as Daniel Kuri using his father’s surname, who is Lebanese.

Described as an attacking midfielder with speed and a powerful shot, Majud is often used on the flanks.

Through his dad, Lajud is a Lebanon international and has featured nine times for his adopted country, including in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Born in Veracruz, Mexico, Lajud scored on his top-flight debut for Monterrey as an 18-year-old, netting the winner in a 2-1 victory over Toluca despite only playing 14 minutes.

After the game, he said: “I wanted to cry, it was something incredible because it is something you dream about since you are little and growing up.

“I saw [the ball] bouncing and it was my first reaction, the truth is that I didn’t think about it but [it] fell.

“This is about patience, about continuing to work, because the opportunity is going to come and when it arrives you have to be prepared to take advantage of it.”

There wouldn’t be any further chances in Liga MX for Monterrey, however. It took a move to the second tier for Lajud’s career to take off.

A loan at Tampico Madero in 2020/21 saw him play 38 times, scoring six. Another loan at Raya2 followed before he joined Atlante permanently in 2022.

Farewell

His time with the Iron Colts has been a real success with 21 goals from 75 appearances.

On Wednesday he said a heartfelt farewell in a social media video. In it he said: “Atlante dearest, the time has come to leave. But not before saying a few words to you.

“To everyone who has been part of this important stage in my life.

“Don Emilio, Jorge and Rippa I will always be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to represent their team these two years and for helping me fulfill my dreams.

“Thank you for believing in me and for making me believe in myself again.

“Today I am a better footballer and a better person. Technical staff, without you, what is today in Atlante would not be possible.

“To you fans thank you for your passion and for your dedication to our team.

“I know we will meet again and it will be in the first division. I will always be one of you.

“Thanks for everything Atlante.”

At Atlante, Lajud won the Liga de Expansion MX Apertura in 2022 and the Clausura this year. The league structure is split into two league competitions across a season.

In 2020, he also lifted the Apertura while on loan at Tampico Madero.

Connection?

Lajud is a friend and former team-mate of Dundee fans favourite Antonio Portales.

The pair were trying to break into the Monterrey team at the same time before Portales left in 2020.

And they joined Atlante at the same time in 2022 – Lajud playing 39 times, Portales 45 times.

Portales would leave after one season to join Dundee alongside Diego Pineda and it appears he’s bringing his old team-mate with him this summer.

The pair were photographed at a recent match between Tampico Madero and Los Cabos United. Lajud spent time on loan at Tampico while it is Portales’ hometown.

The photograph appeared on Lajud’s Instagram page but has since disappeared.

International

After frustration at missing out on Mexico international squads, Lajud accepted a call-up by the Lebanon international side in 2022.

🆕🇱🇧 حصري دانييل لحود سيكون أجدد الإضافات للمنتخب اللبناني وهو بصدد أن يستحصل على جواز السفر اللبناني في الفترة القريبة المقبلة. صاحب الـ23 عامًا يشغل مركز لاعب خط وسط مهاجم، وهو الآن لاعب حر بعد أن أنهى الموسم المنصرم مع نادي ريا2 في الدرجة الثانية المكسيكية. pic.twitter.com/0cJL1ISEla — FA Lebanon | Football Abroad Lebanon (@FALebanon) June 18, 2022

He obtained a Lebanese passport and started his first game in a 2-0 defeat against Kuwait.

He then earned a call-up to the 2023 Asian Cup, which took place at the start of this year.

Under the name Daniel Kuri, Lajud came on as a late sub in Lebanon’s final group game as they lost 2-1 to Tajikistan. They went out along with China from a tough Group A.

In March, Lajud played 68 minutes across back-to-back defeats to Australia as he earned his eighth and ninth caps.