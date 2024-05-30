Who is Dundee’s latest Mexican target Daniel Lajud?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Who is Dundee’s latest Mexican target Daniel Lajud?

Courier Sport takes a look at the 25-year-old attacker.

Daniel Lajud
Atlante attacker Daniel Lajud.
By George Cran

Reports in Mexico say attacker Daniel Lajud is on his way to Dundee this summer.

Atlante president Emilio Escalante said in a TV interview that the 25-year-old was leaving the Mexico City outfit to sign for Dundee FC.

His exit has brought sadness among the Atlante support with many wishing the player every success in Europe.

And Lajud himself posted an emotional farewell to the club that clearly means so much to him.

Providing all goes to plan, what could Dundee be getting?

Who is Daniel Lajud?

His full name is Daniel Lajud Martinez but is also known as Daniel Kuri using his father’s surname, who is Lebanese.

Described as an attacking midfielder with speed and a powerful shot, Majud is often used on the flanks.

Daniel Lajud
In red, Daniel Lajud (under the name Kuri) takes on Australia with Lebanon in March. Image: Shutterstock

Through his dad, Lajud is a Lebanon international and has featured nine times for his adopted country, including in the 2023 Asia Cup.

Born in Veracruz, Mexico, Lajud scored on his top-flight debut for Monterrey as an 18-year-old, netting the winner in a 2-1 victory over Toluca despite only playing 14 minutes.

After the game, he said: “I wanted to cry, it was something incredible because it is something you dream about since you are little and growing up.

“I saw [the ball] bouncing and it was my first reaction, the truth is that I didn’t think about it but [it] fell.

“This is about patience, about continuing to work, because the opportunity is going to come and when it arrives you have to be prepared to take advantage of it.”

There wouldn’t be any further chances in Liga MX for Monterrey, however. It took a move to the second tier for Lajud’s career to take off.

A loan at Tampico Madero in 2020/21 saw him play 38 times, scoring six. Another loan at Raya2 followed before he joined Atlante permanently in 2022.

Farewell

His time with the Iron Colts has been a real success with 21 goals from 75 appearances.

On Wednesday he said a heartfelt farewell in a social media video. In it he said: “Atlante dearest, the time has come to leave. But not before saying a few words to you.

“To everyone who has been part of this important stage in my life.

“Don Emilio, Jorge and Rippa I will always be grateful for the opportunity they gave me to represent their team these two years and for helping me fulfill my dreams.

“Thank you for believing in me and for making me believe in myself again.

“Today I am a better footballer and a better person. Technical staff, without you, what is today in Atlante would not be possible.

“To you fans thank you for your passion and for your dedication to our team.

“I know we will meet again and it will be in the first division. I will always be one of you.

“Thanks for everything Atlante.”

At Atlante, Lajud won the Liga de Expansion MX Apertura in 2022 and the Clausura this year. The league structure is split into two league competitions across a season.

In 2020, he also lifted the Apertura while on loan at Tampico Madero.

Connection?

Antonio Portales and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park this week. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT
Antonio Portales, left, and Diego Pineda arrived at Dens Park last summer. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT.

Lajud is a friend and former team-mate of Dundee fans favourite Antonio Portales.

The pair were trying to break into the Monterrey team at the same time before Portales left in 2020.

And they joined Atlante at the same time in 2022 – Lajud playing 39 times, Portales 45 times.

Portales would leave after one season to join Dundee alongside Diego Pineda and it appears he’s bringing his old team-mate with him this summer.

Antonio Portales and Daniel Lajud together at a Tampico Madero match in Mexico last week.
Antonio Portales and Daniel Lajud together at a Tampico Madero match in Mexico last week.

The pair were photographed at a recent match between Tampico Madero and Los Cabos United. Lajud spent time on loan at Tampico while it is Portales’ hometown.

The photograph appeared on Lajud’s Instagram page but has since disappeared.

International

After frustration at missing out on Mexico international squads, Lajud accepted a call-up by the Lebanon international side in 2022.

He obtained a Lebanese passport and started his first game in a 2-0 defeat against Kuwait.

He then earned a call-up to the 2023 Asian Cup, which took place at the start of this year.

Under the name Daniel Kuri, Lajud came on as a late sub in Lebanon’s final group game as they lost 2-1 to Tajikistan. They went out along with China from a tough Group A.

In March, Lajud played 68 minutes across back-to-back defeats to Australia as he earned his eighth and ninth caps.

More from Dundee FC

Daniel Lajud
Dundee reportedly set to add third Mexican signing to kick off summer transfer business
Former Dundee players (from left) Ben Williamson, Paul McMullan and Luke Hannant. Images: SNS and Shutterstock.
16 departed Dundee 2023 title winners: Who is Champions League-bound and who plays for…
Bruce Anderson
Dundee miss out on Bruce Anderson as striker admits he's 'chomping at the bit'…
The Premier Sports Cup, pictured at Hampden Park, is about to be fought for once again. Image: SNS
Dundee United, Dundee, St Johnstone, Raith Rovers and Dunfermline learn Premier Sports Cup fate…
3
Paul McGowan in action for Cove Rangers. Image: Darrell Benns/DCT
Dundee favourite Paul McGowan released by Cove Rangers as ex-Dundee United skipper also departs…
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on the sidelines carrying a folder
Dundee transfer targets: What do Dark Blues need this summer?
Dan Phillips and Malachi Boateng are both on the radar of English League One side Stevenage.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips and Dundee loan man Malachi Boateng on radar of…
Jack Wilkie made his first start for Dundee at Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Former Dundee defender Jack Wilkie finds new club
Dundee defender Luke Graham is on loan at Montrose until January. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Highly-rated Dundee kid Luke Graham signs new deal as he hails influence of former…
2
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin (left) and Dundee counterpart Tony Docherty (right). Images: SNS
No Dundee or Fife derby in League Cup group stage as SPFL reveal seedings

Conversation