Single bid for old Forfar swimming pool at online property auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Single bid for old Forfar swimming pool at online property auction

The disused listed building went under the hammer on Thursday in the latest chapter of the saga since it closed in 2017.

By Graham Brown
Forfar swimming pool was replaced by new facilities in 2017. Image: DC Thomson
Forfar swimming pool was replaced by new facilities in 2017. Image: DC Thomson

Forfar swimming pool may have a new owner after being knocked down at auction for a bargain price.

The disused listed building went under the hammer on Thursday.

It was one of nearly 150 lots in an online property auction.

But there was just a single bid for the former public baths which became an illegal cannabis farm last year.

Old Forfar swimming pool at The Vennel.
Inside the old Forfar pool in its heyday. Image: DC Thomson

A starting offer of £48,000 from a Glasgow bidder was the only interest during the five-hour auction.

The C-listed property covers 9,322 sq. ft. and includes adjacent car parking.

It was described by the Future Property Auctions as a “superb development opportunity”.

It is yet to be confirmed if the sale will proceed at that price.

Lower price than previous sale

If the deal goes ahead it will represent a loss for the firm which finally took it off Angus Council’s hands.

In March 2023, Edinburgh-based Developments North Country Ltd paid the authority almost £54k for the property.

It followed several failed attempts by the council to get rid of it after the pool was replaced by new facilities at the town’s £38m community campus.

Forfar swimming pool is still empty after being closed in 2017.
The old Forfar pool was a gift to the town. Image: DC Thomson

A private sale, for an undisclosed sum, was approved by councillors in 2020.

However it fell through.

And the council’s own attempt to sell it at auction was unsuccessful.

Then, last August, a police raid uncovered a major cannabis cultivation in the building.

Two illegal immigrants from Albania were arrested as the “gardeners” in the illicit operation.

They were each jailed for three years at Dundee Sheriff Court this month.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Tasmin Glass
EXCLUSIVE: Angus killer Tasmin Glass' parole bid adjourned with no decision
Montrose’s Inch pavilion and bowling green is set to be offloaded by Angus Council for a six-figure sum.. Image: Angus Council
Montrose Inch Pavilion and bowling green sale takes step forward as councillors asked to…
Police raid Arbroath High Street
Pair ran £500,000 cannabis factories in neighbouring Arbroath High Street shops
Angus tattie picking in days gone by. Image: DC Thomson
Could Angus school tattie holidays rooted in tradition be moved to fall in line…
£250,000 was spent repairing the road beside Montrose Coastguard station. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Montrose Coastguard station completes permanent move from erosion-hit town seafront
Strathmore ladies rugby team celebrate having their own dedicated changing room. Image: ASM Media
£250,000 extension helps Strathmore Rugby Club expand community role
Tasmin Glass. Image: Wullie Marr
Donaldson family in limbo amid delay on Angus killer Tasmin Glass parole result
Creature in Keptie Pond, Arbroath.
'Unusual' creature spotted swimming in Arbroath's Keptie Pond
Forfar swimming baths closed in 2017.
Old Forfar swimming pool going back under the hammer this week
Hillbank Health Centre was affected. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
'Major' NHS Tayside computer outage hits doctors' surgeries

Conversation