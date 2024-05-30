Single bid for old Forfar swimming pool at online property auction

Forfar swimming pool may have a new owner after being knocked down at auction for a bargain price.

The disused listed building went under the hammer on Thursday.

It was one of nearly 150 lots in an online property auction.

But there was just a single bid for the former public baths which became an illegal cannabis farm last year.

A starting offer of £48,000 from a Glasgow bidder was the only interest during the five-hour auction.

The C-listed property covers 9,322 sq. ft. and includes adjacent car parking.

It was described by the Future Property Auctions as a “superb development opportunity”.

It is yet to be confirmed if the sale will proceed at that price.

Lower price than previous sale

If the deal goes ahead it will represent a loss for the firm which finally took it off Angus Council’s hands.

In March 2023, Edinburgh-based Developments North Country Ltd paid the authority almost £54k for the property.

It followed several failed attempts by the council to get rid of it after the pool was replaced by new facilities at the town’s £38m community campus.

A private sale, for an undisclosed sum, was approved by councillors in 2020.

However it fell through.

And the council’s own attempt to sell it at auction was unsuccessful.

Then, last August, a police raid uncovered a major cannabis cultivation in the building.

Two illegal immigrants from Albania were arrested as the “gardeners” in the illicit operation.

They were each jailed for three years at Dundee Sheriff Court this month.