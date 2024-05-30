Why are Perth bin lorries running on vegetable oil?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Why are Perth bin lorries running on vegetable oil?

The Perth and Kinross Council vehicles are swapping diesel for vegetable oil

By Kathryn Anderson Local Democracy Reporter
Perth and Kinross Council bin lorry
Six Perth bin lorries will use vegetable oil in place of diesel.

Council bosses are starting trials which will see Perth bin lorries run on vegetable oil instead of diesel.

The three-month scheme will involve six vehicles.

If it proves a success, the method could be widened out through the Perth and Kinross Council fleet.

Backers hope it will help to reduce the local authority’s carbon emissions.

A bin lorry powered on diesel emits around 31 tonnes of CO² per year.

Switching to hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) could lead to a 90% reduction.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is trialling vegetable oil in its bin lorries. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The HVO fuel trial was approved in February.

Councillors had hoped it would start straight away, but it has taken until now for the preparations to be completed.

Groundwork in place for trial

Perth councillor Liz Barrett is vice-convener of the climate change and sustainability committee.

She said: “Further work was needed to change the fuel tanks pipes to ensure clear separation of HVO and diesel, before the fuel was ordered and delivered.

Liz Barrett smiling wearing yellow LIb Dem rosette
Lib Dem councillor Liz Barrett championed the bin lorries’ vegetable oil trial. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

“This has delayed the very welcome start of the trial of HVO fuel in six vehicles.

“If it’s successful – as we expect – I look forward to it being rolled out to more of the fleet.”

HVO refers to fuels derived from sources such as rapeseed oil and waste cooking oil.

Supporters say it also produces fewer contaminants than traditional fuels.

More from Perth & Kinross

CCTV footage showed three men rampaging through the store.
CCTV footage shows masked men breaking into Scone vintage shop
Crieff Road in Perth
Two charged with drug offences after police stop vehicle in Perth
Laura Raimondi and Steven Dalton in La Sicilyana in Scone after it was hit by flooding for second time.
Community rush to help Scone Italian bistro hit by flooding for second time
Edward Townsley, Perth Sheriff Court
Serial Facebook scammer caught again in Auchterarder hot tub hoax
Invergowrie resident Fraser Duncan and map of Swallow Rounsabout improvements.
Swallow Roundabout roadworks: Relief for daytime drivers but fears of Invergowrie 'rat run' at…
Sharon Hoey and a Stagecoach bus.
Perth carer unable to look after Errol woman after Stagecoach scraps bus service
2
Stefania Ciocionoiu and Visarion Calin, outside Aphrodite on George Street, Perth, 29th May 2024.
Perth Greek takeaway owner set to open 'dream' restaurant in city centre
Perth's New Look store to close
New Look says it will close Perth store in blow to city centre
Generic image of police officer
Perth man, 33, injured in attempted robbery by three men
Rory Stewart talking animatedly at Crieff Museum
Crieff 'local lad' Rory Stewart declares town's museum officially open

Conversation