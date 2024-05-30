Cowdenbeath school pupil charged after series of assaults

A student at a Cowdenbeath school has been charged in connection with three assaults.

Police were called to the school on Thursday afternoon.

No details about the alleged victims have been released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A male has been charged in connection with three assaults at a school in Cowdenbeath, which took place on Thursday afternoon.

“He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course and officers will work with partners to provide further support.”

A Fife Council spokesperson said: “The school’s headteacher confirmed there was a disturbance involving a pupil at the school this afternoon which was dealt with swiftly by school staff and police.

“The school is co-operating fully with them.”