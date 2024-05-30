Cowdenbeath school pupil charged after series of assaults

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cowdenbeath school pupil charged after series of assaults

The male is alleged to have committed three assaults in the school grounds.

By Ben MacDonald
Generic picture of a police officer
Police were called to the school on Thursday. Image: Police Scotland

A student at a Cowdenbeath school has been charged in connection with three assaults.

Police were called to the school on Thursday afternoon.

No details about the alleged victims have been released.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A male has been charged in connection with three assaults at a school in Cowdenbeath, which took place on Thursday afternoon.

“He will be reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit in due course and officers will work with partners to provide further support.”

A Fife Council spokesperson said: “The school’s headteacher confirmed there was a disturbance involving a pupil at the school this afternoon which was dealt with swiftly by school staff and police.

“The school is co-operating fully with them.”

More from Fife

Police and ambulance outside Kirkcaldy High School.
Female taken to hospital after being hit by car outside Kirkcaldy school
Buckhaven and Methil Miners Brass Band are taking part in the Levenmouth rail link celebrations
Levenmouth rail link: A guide to the community celebrations planned to mark railway opening
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Site of proposed business units in Kirkcaldy, which have been recommended for refusal by council officers Picture shows; Hendry Road . Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Google Date; 23/05/2024
Stephens Bakery's £2.5m Kirkcaldy business development approved amid jobs hopes
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Thugs jailed for 'appalling' attack on strangers after Glenrothes night out
Jaroslaw Szmajda.
Police needed four Taser shots and pepper spray to bring down machete-swinging Fife labourer
A92 near Balfarg Junction, Glenrothes.
Three people injured after crash on A92 near Glenrothes
First Minister John Swinney leads the opening of the new rail link. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
VIDEO: Historic moment as £116m Levenmouth rail link opens
4
Police at the incident in Leven. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/FJL Services
Fife police officer bitten by dog as man, 36, charged
A lady walking in heavyrain.
Fresh rain warning for parts of Dundee, Perthshire and Fife as downpours to follow…
Police Scotland stock image
Fife PC concussed by falling window due to Kirkcaldy thug