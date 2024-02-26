Jim Goodwin insists Ross Graham has ‘every right to be angry’ as Dundee United boss opens up on ‘difficult conversation’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin insists Ross Graham has ‘every right to be angry’ as Dundee United boss opens up on ‘difficult conversation’

Graham was replaced by Declan Gallagher for United's game against Queen's Park.

Dundee United defender Ross Graham
Ross Graham has reemphasised his potential in recent weeks. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin accepts that Dundee United defender Ross Graham has “every right to be angry” after being dropped from the Tangerines’ line-up on Saturday.

Graham, 23, was in a rich vein of form prior to the visit of Queen’s Park, turning in particularly good showings against Inverness, Ayr United and Raith Rovers.

However, Goodwin made the decision to restore Declan Gallagher to the side following his recovery from groin surgery, with the Terrors’ gaffer acknowledging that it was tough to break the news to Graham.

Declan Gallagher will be welcomed back as a stabilising force in the Dundee United backline.
Declan Gallagher was back in the side on Saturday. Image: Shutterstock / Richard Wiseman

“It was a difficult conversation for me to have with Ross (Graham) on Friday,” said Goodwin.

“He’s got every right to be angry and disappointed – but Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, for me, were the best centre-half pairing in the league until Declan’s injury.

“Ross did not come out of our team because of poor performances. Anything but. He has been excellent and consistent. He can feel disappointed.

“But he understands the reasoning behind my decision. As manager, you’ll only ever satisfy 11 players.”

Balance and experience

Gallagher was predictably solid as United claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Queen’s Park, winning everything in the air, making several interceptions and using the ball sensibly.

And Goodwin is keen to emphasise that the quality and experience of Scotland international Gallagher, rather than any fault of Graham’s, is the reason for the alteration.

Dundee United's Ross Graham heads a decent opportunity narrowly wide against Raith Rovers
Ross Graham heads a decent opportunity narrowly wide against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

“Ross has been playing on that right side and is a more naturally left-sided player,” continued Goodwin, whose side host Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening.

“Gallagher gives us more balance.

“Prior to Declan Gallagher’s injury, we played 17 (Championship) games and conceded seven goals. In the six games he was missing, we conceded six goals.

“I’m not saying those goals were Ross’ fault – absolutely not – but Declan Gallagher brings experience and calmness to the back-line.”

