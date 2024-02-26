Jim Goodwin insists Ross Graham has ‘every right to be angry’ as Dundee United boss opens up on ‘difficult conversation’

Jim Goodwin accepts that Dundee United defender Ross Graham has “every right to be angry” after being dropped from the Tangerines’ line-up on Saturday.

Graham, 23, was in a rich vein of form prior to the visit of Queen’s Park, turning in particularly good showings against Inverness, Ayr United and Raith Rovers.

However, Goodwin made the decision to restore Declan Gallagher to the side following his recovery from groin surgery, with the Terrors’ gaffer acknowledging that it was tough to break the news to Graham.

“It was a difficult conversation for me to have with Ross (Graham) on Friday,” said Goodwin.

“He’s got every right to be angry and disappointed – but Declan Gallagher and Kevin Holt, for me, were the best centre-half pairing in the league until Declan’s injury.

“Ross did not come out of our team because of poor performances. Anything but. He has been excellent and consistent. He can feel disappointed.

“But he understands the reasoning behind my decision. As manager, you’ll only ever satisfy 11 players.”

Balance and experience

Gallagher was predictably solid as United claimed a comfortable 3-1 win over Queen’s Park, winning everything in the air, making several interceptions and using the ball sensibly.

And Goodwin is keen to emphasise that the quality and experience of Scotland international Gallagher, rather than any fault of Graham’s, is the reason for the alteration.

“Ross has been playing on that right side and is a more naturally left-sided player,” continued Goodwin, whose side host Airdrieonians on Tuesday evening.

“Gallagher gives us more balance.

“Prior to Declan Gallagher’s injury, we played 17 (Championship) games and conceded seven goals. In the six games he was missing, we conceded six goals.

“I’m not saying those goals were Ross’ fault – absolutely not – but Declan Gallagher brings experience and calmness to the back-line.”