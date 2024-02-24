Dundee United must ‘be brave’ at Tannadice as Kevin Holt discusses pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United must ‘be brave’ at Tannadice as Kevin Holt discusses pressure

Holt knows patience may be required when the Tangerines host Queen's Park.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt celebrates his leveller against Inverness
Jim Goodwin reckons Kevin Holt, pictured, has been a goal threat for United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt is adamant Dundee United have already proved their resilience as they seek to bounce back from a galling 2-1 defeat against Raith Rovers.

Jim Goodwin’s men saw their lead at the summit of the Championship cut to a single point courtesy of Scott Brown’s 30-yard thunderbolt at Stark’s Park last Friday night.

However, the Tangerines have suffered similar setbacks this term, most notably when the Fifers won 1-0 at Tannadice in December to move five points clear at the summit.

Rather than lick their wounds, United achieved a nine-point swing over the course of the next two months to reclaim top spot. The Terrors are also yet to lose successive league matches this season.

Kevin Holt takes a penalty for Dundee United FC
Holt has faith in United’s resilience. Image: SNS

“Whenever there has been a setback we have reacted well and that comes from having a good group,” said Holt. “When we do have a knock-back, we don’t let it get to us.

“There’s a lot of frustration and nobody’s happy about the (Raith) result, especially when it’s a game as big as it was, and against your closest rivals going for the league.

“But it shows the character in the group that we have come back and had a positive week. Nobody is dwelling on the result.”

Holt added: “I don’t think anyone was too hard on themselves. We are honest enough to hold our hands up when it hasn’t been good enough. But that wasn’t the case. We knew we played well.”

Down to the wire

Rovers have now claimed seven points from a possible nine against United, and effectively blew the title race wide open with the dramatic televised triumph.

If the visitors had won, the gap would have been extended to seven points.

Realistically, insurmountable.

Even four points, given United’s superior goal difference, would have been a mountain to overcome.

Raith Rovers players celebrate after captain Scott Brown fires them to victory
Raith players celebrate after captain Scott Brown fires them to victory. Image: SNS.

“Ideally, you’d have a season like Falkirk when it’s all going smoothly,” he smiled. “They’re doing well and running away with League One.

“But it has not been like that in the Championship for years now and we weren’t expecting it to be. Fair play to Raith, they’re having a good season and they’re right behind us.

“But we need to make sure we look after ourselves and pick up another three points against Queen’s Park.”

Holt: We need to be brave

Easier said than done.

Since Callum Davidson’s appointment, the Spiders have only lost one of their last five games, winning three.

They haven’t conceded a goal in their last three fixtures.

Given the issues United have endured trying to break down stubborn opponents this term – they have failed to win more league games (six) than they have won (five) on home soil – a challenge is likely in store.

And Holt knows patience, persistence and courage may be required over the course of another fraught 90 minutes.

Kevin Holt in action for Dundee United at Tannadice
Kevin Holt has been a vocal, dominating presence at centre-back for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“We have really good quality in the attacking areas and teams know that, so they come here and sit in and try to frustrate us,” Holt continued.

“It has happened several times this season and it’s something we knew we’d come up against.

“If you can get that early goal, teams open and you can blow them away.

“But we could go 30, 40, 50 minutes without scoring, and we have also gone behind in games at home. It’s about not panicking and trusting in what you are doing as a group.

“We need to be brave.”

Holt added: “This club should be in the Premiership. We all feel that pressure – but it’s that pressure that drives you on every week.”

