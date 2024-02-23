Jim Goodwin brands Raith Rovers video ‘strange’ but Dundee United boss swerves ‘drama’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin brands Raith Rovers video ‘strange’ but Dundee United boss swerves ‘drama’

Goodwin didn't see the funny side of the Fifers' 'banter'

Jack Hamilton, dark blue, squares up to Jack Walton following their clash
Jack Hamilton, dark blue, squares up to Jack Walton following their clash. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has described Raith Rovers’ tweet showing a heavy foul on Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton as “strange”, insisting the viral video illustrated “poor judgement”.

The Fife club continued the social media celebrations from last Friday night’s 2-1 victory against the Tangerines by posting a message reading “sliding into Sunday like…”, with footage of Walton being wiped out by Jack Hamilton.

The tweet has been viewed more than 750,000 times, garnering a furious reaction from some United fans – while supporters of the Kirkcaldy outfit largely lapped up the content.

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport this week, Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman declared that it was simply “a bit of fun” and “banter”.

However, Tannadice boss Goodwin was far from amused.

A frustrated Jim Goodwin on the touchline
Goodwin believed the challenge on his goalkeeper was ‘dangerous’. Image: SNS

“It (the tweet) was strange, and I wouldn’t expect that to happen at some of the big clubs in the country,” said Goodwin.

“I think it was poor judgement on their part. It was a really dangerous tackle and I’ve spoken to people within the game, all in agreement it should have been a red card.

“It was dangerous, reckless and I believe that was a mistake the referee has made on the night; I think it warranted a red card.

“Raith want to enjoy the moment and that’s absolutely fine. That’s their prerogative. It’s certainly not something that I would expect my media department to do.”

Goodwin: United will avoid drama

But Goodwin has dismissed the notion that United, who remain a point above the Rovers in a mouth-watering race for the title, will be fired up by the cheeky post.

Scott Brown unleashes his thunderbolt against Dundee United
Brown unleashes his thunderbolt. Image: SNS

He continued: “We’re not bothered about Raith Rovers. We’re not bothered about any other team in the league. We need to focus on ourselves and not get caught up in any outside drama.

“We’ll just keep working hard during the week; focusing on our strengths and improving in other areas.”

He added: “Had we won the game on Friday, you wouldn’t have seen a big celebration from us. We would have been quite calm, because we recognise that there is a hell of a lot of football to be played.

This fortnight (during which United play five games), in particular, could have a lot of ups and downs, and we need to approach the games in a positive manner.”

Ups and downs

An impressive following of 3,465 United fans made their feelings known last Friday following the reverse in Fife, while the reaction on social media was predictably vociferous.

Rovers have now claimed seven points from a possible six against Goodwin’s charges.

Goodwin continued: “We were as disappointed as them to lose the game.

Dundee United fans against Raith Rovers
United were backed by 3,465 fans. Image: SNS

“That’s part and parcel of the game and I’ve no problem with the reaction of the punters.

“But we don’t get too high or too low. We remain calm and level, and we’ll continue to do that between now and the end of the season. It’s important to remind people we are sitting top of the table right now; a great place to be.”

Absence

Ross Docherty is likely to be missing for the visit of Queen’s Park on Saturday, with Goodwin adding: “It’s been well-documented how frustrating this campaign has been for Ross.

“It’s just been one set-back after another. We’ll have a decision to make on him on Friday.”

