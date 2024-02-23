Jim Goodwin brands Raith Rovers video ‘strange’ but Dundee United boss swerves ‘drama’

Jim Goodwin has described Raith Rovers’ tweet showing a heavy foul on Dundee United goalkeeper Jack Walton as “strange”, insisting the viral video illustrated “poor judgement”.

The Fife club continued the social media celebrations from last Friday night’s 2-1 victory against the Tangerines by posting a message reading “sliding into Sunday like…”, with footage of Walton being wiped out by Jack Hamilton.

The tweet has been viewed more than 750,000 times, garnering a furious reaction from some United fans – while supporters of the Kirkcaldy outfit largely lapped up the content.

Speaking exclusively to Courier Sport this week, Rovers CEO Andrew Barrowman declared that it was simply “a bit of fun” and “banter”.

However, Tannadice boss Goodwin was far from amused.

“It (the tweet) was strange, and I wouldn’t expect that to happen at some of the big clubs in the country,” said Goodwin.

“I think it was poor judgement on their part. It was a really dangerous tackle and I’ve spoken to people within the game, all in agreement it should have been a red card.

“It was dangerous, reckless and I believe that was a mistake the referee has made on the night; I think it warranted a red card.

“Raith want to enjoy the moment and that’s absolutely fine. That’s their prerogative. It’s certainly not something that I would expect my media department to do.”

Goodwin: United will avoid drama

But Goodwin has dismissed the notion that United, who remain a point above the Rovers in a mouth-watering race for the title, will be fired up by the cheeky post.

He continued: “We’re not bothered about Raith Rovers. We’re not bothered about any other team in the league. We need to focus on ourselves and not get caught up in any outside drama.

“We’ll just keep working hard during the week; focusing on our strengths and improving in other areas.”

He added: “Had we won the game on Friday, you wouldn’t have seen a big celebration from us. We would have been quite calm, because we recognise that there is a hell of a lot of football to be played.

“This fortnight (during which United play five games), in particular, could have a lot of ups and downs, and we need to approach the games in a positive manner.”

Ups and downs

An impressive following of 3,465 United fans made their feelings known last Friday following the reverse in Fife, while the reaction on social media was predictably vociferous.

Rovers have now claimed seven points from a possible six against Goodwin’s charges.

Goodwin continued: “We were as disappointed as them to lose the game.

“That’s part and parcel of the game and I’ve no problem with the reaction of the punters.

“But we don’t get too high or too low. We remain calm and level, and we’ll continue to do that between now and the end of the season. It’s important to remind people we are sitting top of the table right now; a great place to be.”

Absence

Ross Docherty is likely to be missing for the visit of Queen’s Park on Saturday, with Goodwin adding: “It’s been well-documented how frustrating this campaign has been for Ross.

“It’s just been one set-back after another. We’ll have a decision to make on him on Friday.”