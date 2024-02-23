EVE MUIRHEAD: Neither Scottish curling champion got selected for Worlds but next year could be very different

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Neither Scottish curling champion got selected for Worlds but next year could be very different

The mixed doubles are up next..

Neither Jen Dods nor Bruce Mouat won the Scottish Championships with their regular teams and now combine in mixed doubles.
Neither Jen Dods nor Bruce Mouat won the Scottish Championships with their regular teams and now combine in mixed doubles. Image: Team GB.
By Eve Muirhead

The link between winning the Scottish Curling Championships and automatically going to the Worlds was broken a few years ago.

It’s highly unlikely it will ever be restored, meaning selection will continue to divide opinion.

Scotland are far from alone in having other criteria apart from becoming national champion these days.

Some years it isn’t controversial but this one always had that potential.

First of all, for the women’s selection, the team I help coach, Team Henderson, completely understand that winning the Scottish hasn’t been enough.

They would be the first to admit that the season wasn’t great before Dumfries.

They’ve only just broken into the world top 50 and Team Morrison are in the top 20.

The most important thing for Fay and the girls is to view their Scottish title, which was the big one on their calendar, as the start of something – the women’s picture could open up far more next season.

In both cases, there will be statistics we don’t get to see that underpinned the selectors’ decisions.

For the men, we are fortunate to have one team who are the reigning World and European champions and won the last Grand Slam and another team that is pushing them all the way and has beaten them to become Scottish champions.

With James Craik’s team impressing as well, the standard the other week was very, very high.

There are three teams capable of doing extremely well at the Worlds.

You can absolutely make a strong case for Team Mouat getting the thumbs up, which is what happened.

For British Curling, the important thing is to make sure that Teams Whyte and Craik feel like they are incentivised.

The thought of two incredibly strong teams walking away is scary.

It’s not that long ago that my two brothers and Kyle and Cammy Smith were lost to the elite side of curling at a really young age.

I’ve no doubt that it will have been reiterated to Team Whyte that next year will be a completely new ball game.

This fight at the top is very healthy and we need that to continue.

It’s the Scottish Mixed Doubles in Perth this weekend.

And I do think that whoever wins this one will get the nod for the Worlds!

That’s because it’s a really open field and, although the selectors will have their stats and there have been in-house competitions, there aren’t world rankings or big tournaments to go on.

Jen Dodds and Bruce Mouat are the favourites and holders but there are a lot of other really interesting combinations who have a good chance.

Two former team-mates of mine, Bobby Lammie and Hailey Duff, fall into that category.

Fay and Euan Kyle are another strong partnership as are Rebecca Morrison and Kyle Waddell.

Mili Smith won a gold medal for Team GB in the Beijing Winter Olympics as an alternate. Image: Supplied.

I’m pleased to see there are competitors who aren’t in the funded programme – Mili Smith is coming back from teaching in Italy to play.

Who knows, maybe one day I’ll enter with Glen or Thomas.

I’ve been far too busy over the last few months for that to happen this year but because it’s a Thursday to Sunday and it’s in Perth I wouldn’t rule it out at some point.

