‘Old-fashioned’ St Andrews home hits market for nearly £1m

The Victorian property on Hepburn Gardens needs extensive renovations.

By Andrew Robson
The "old-fashioned" home in St Andrews is up for sale. Image: Savills
The "old-fashioned" home in St Andrews is up for sale. Image: Savills

An “old-fashioned” St Andrews home has hit the market for nearly £1 million – but needs extensive renovations.

Five-bedroom Rokeby on Hepburn Gardens is from the Victorian era, having been built in the mid-1800s, and retains a wealth of old features including a coal store.

Estate agent Savills describes the home as “old-fashioned” and says it would “benefit from upgrading and modernisation”.

However, the property is also said to be “characterful with so much potential”.

Four bed Victorian home in St Andrews
Rokeby is on Hepburn Gardens in St Andrews. Image: Savills

The house has a large entrance hallway.

Off the hall, there is a spacious living room with large bay windows, a dining room, a study and a kitchen.

Next to the kitchen, there is a utility room which has a shower and a coal store.

The entrance hall to the St Andrews home.
The entrance hall. Image: Savills
The kitchen ad old wooden units.
The kitchen needs modernising. Image: Savills
The dining room sits off the hall.
The dining room sits off the hall. Image: Savills
The living room features a large bay window.
The living room features a large bay window. Image: Savills
The Study in the Hepburn Gardens home
The study could become another bedroom. Image: Savills
Tucked away at the back is a utility room with shower.
Tucked away at the back is a utility room with a shower. Image: Savills
The period staircase. Image: Savills

Four bedrooms sit on the first floor, including the master with an en-suite.

A fifth bedroom is found in the attic.

However, the study could be converted to turn it into a six-bedroom home.

The hall on the first floor. Image: Savills
 The bedroom décor is outdated in St Andrews Victorian home for sale
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Savills
Four double bedrooms sit on the first floor.
Four double bedrooms sit on the first floor. Image: Savills
All bedrooms have high ceilings and large windows.
All bedrooms have high ceilings and large windows. Image: Savills
Family bathroom in St Andrews Home
The family bathroom. Image: Savills
The second-floor attic bedroom
The attic forms the fifth bedroom. Image: Savills

At the front of the property, there is a small lawn surrounded by flower beds and a gravelled area.

To the side sits a narrow driveway offering off-street parking.

Out the back, there is a wooden garage and a separate garden store while a wooden summer house sits beside the paved terrace and lawn.

Back Garden at Hepburn Gardens St Andrews
The back garden. Image: Savills
Garden of Victorian St Andrews home for sale
The garden features a lawn and shrubs. Image: Savills
Wooden summer house in Garden of St Andrews home
A wooden summer house is connected to the home. Image: Savills

Rokeby is for sale with Savills for offers over £950,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a stunning £600,000 millhouse accessed by a bridge has gone up for sale in Ceresburn near Cupar.

And further down the coast, a North Queensferry home directly below the Forth Bridge is on the market.

