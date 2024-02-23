‘Old-fashioned’ St Andrews home hits market for nearly £1m

An “old-fashioned” St Andrews home has hit the market for nearly £1 million – but needs extensive renovations.

Five-bedroom Rokeby on Hepburn Gardens is from the Victorian era, having been built in the mid-1800s, and retains a wealth of old features including a coal store.

Estate agent Savills describes the home as “old-fashioned” and says it would “benefit from upgrading and modernisation”.

However, the property is also said to be “characterful with so much potential”.

The house has a large entrance hallway.

Off the hall, there is a spacious living room with large bay windows, a dining room, a study and a kitchen.

Next to the kitchen, there is a utility room which has a shower and a coal store.

Four bedrooms sit on the first floor, including the master with an en-suite.

A fifth bedroom is found in the attic.

However, the study could be converted to turn it into a six-bedroom home.

At the front of the property, there is a small lawn surrounded by flower beds and a gravelled area.

To the side sits a narrow driveway offering off-street parking.

Out the back, there is a wooden garage and a separate garden store while a wooden summer house sits beside the paved terrace and lawn.

Rokeby is for sale with Savills for offers over £950,000.

