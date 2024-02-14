Property Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river The spacious property is on the market for £510,000. By Chloe Burrell February 14 2024, 7:00am February 14 2024, 7:00am Share Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4893827/north-queensferry-home-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The North Queensferry property is on the marketfor £510,000. Image: Your Move A Fife home with a captivating view over the Firth of Forth has gone on the market. The spacious property is located in North Queensferry, directly below the Forth Bridge. Blending modern elegance with natural surrounding beauty, this five-bedroom house is the perfect luxury family home. The heart of the home is the inviting living space. There is a cosy living room with a fireplace and an elegant dining area overlooking the garden. The ground floor hallway. Image: Your Move Cosy up near the fireplace in the living room. Image: Your Move There is an additional sitting room. Image: Your Move The dining room is spacious. Image: Your Move The kitchen is full of natural light. Image: Your Move There is also an additional sitting room and a kitchen full of natural light. Each bedroom has been designed with comfort and tranquillity in mind. A primary suite is on offer, which has a private en-suite bathroom attached. Three of the other bedrooms offer ample space for relaxing. The fifth bedroom can be used as a study, perfect for home working. The main bedroom. Image: Your Move The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom attached. Image: Your Move Each bedroom has a magnificent view. Image: Your Move The third bedroom. Image: Your Move Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Your Move The family bathroom. Image: Your Move The property is directly below the Forth Bridge. Image: Your Move Each bedroom is served by a family bathroom. The rear garden has been rewilded. Because of this, it is often visited by local deer. It is the ideal outdoor retreat for entertaining. The North Queensferry property is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £510,000.
Conversation