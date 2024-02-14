Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river

The spacious property is on the market for £510,000.

By Chloe Burrell
North Queensferry home below Forth Bridge.
The North Queensferry property is on the marketfor £510,000. Image: Your Move

A Fife home with a captivating view over the Firth of Forth has gone on the market.

The spacious property is located in North Queensferry, directly below the Forth Bridge.

Blending modern elegance with natural surrounding beauty, this five-bedroom house is the perfect luxury family home.

The heart of the home is the inviting living space. There is a cosy living room with a fireplace and an elegant dining area overlooking the garden.

Hallway in North Queensferry home.
The ground floor hallway. Image: Your Move
Living room in North Queensferry home.
Cosy up near the fireplace in the living room. Image: Your Move
Sitting room in North Queensferry home.
There is an additional sitting room. Image: Your Move
Dining room in North Queensferry home.
The dining room is spacious. Image: Your Move
Kitchen in the North Queensferry home.
The kitchen is full of natural light. Image: Your Move

There is also an additional sitting room and a kitchen full of natural light.

Each bedroom has been designed with comfort and tranquillity in mind.

A primary suite is on offer, which has a private en-suite bathroom attached.

Three of the other bedrooms offer ample space for relaxing. The fifth bedroom can be used as a study, perfect for home working.

Main bedroom in North Queensferry home.
The main bedroom. Image: Your Move
En-suite bathroom in North Queensferry home.
The main bedroom has an en-suite bathroom attached. Image: Your Move
Bedroom at North Queensferry home.
Each bedroom has a magnificent view. Image: Your Move
Bedroom at North Queensferry home.
The third bedroom. Image: Your Move
Bedroom at North Queensferry home.
Each bedroom has plenty of space. Image: Your Move
Family bathroom at North Queensferry home.
The family bathroom. Image: Your Move
North Queensferry home.
The property is directly below the Forth Bridge. Image: Your Move

Each bedroom is served by a family bathroom.

The rear garden has been rewilded. Because of this, it is often visited by local deer.

It is the ideal outdoor retreat for entertaining.

The North Queensferry property is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £510,000.

Conversation