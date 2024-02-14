Five-bedroom home directly below Forth Bridge has unspoiled view over river

A Fife home with a captivating view over the Firth of Forth has gone on the market.

The spacious property is located in North Queensferry, directly below the Forth Bridge.

Blending modern elegance with natural surrounding beauty, this five-bedroom house is the perfect luxury family home.

The heart of the home is the inviting living space. There is a cosy living room with a fireplace and an elegant dining area overlooking the garden.

There is also an additional sitting room and a kitchen full of natural light.

Each bedroom has been designed with comfort and tranquillity in mind.

A primary suite is on offer, which has a private en-suite bathroom attached.

Three of the other bedrooms offer ample space for relaxing. The fifth bedroom can be used as a study, perfect for home working.

Each bedroom is served by a family bathroom.

The rear garden has been rewilded. Because of this, it is often visited by local deer.

It is the ideal outdoor retreat for entertaining.

The North Queensferry property is being marketed by Your Move for offers over £510,000.