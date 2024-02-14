Dundee sword attacker makes obscene gestures after judges reject appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee sword attacker makes obscene gestures after judges reject appeal

Derek Alland watched his appeal on videolink and made the gestures as it was dismissed.

By Dave Finlay
Derek Alland made gestures after his appeal was dismissed.
A sword attacker from Dundee made obscene gestures on camera after appeal judges refused to cut his prison sentence.

Derek Alland was viewing proceedings at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh by a TV link to prison when he was told that his sentence appeal was rejected.

Alland, 29, reacted by making the hand gestures following the failed legal bid.

The violent intruder was jailed for more than six years in December for attacking Lee Gray in his own home in Dundee.

Alland, drunk and wearing only one shoe, hit his victim over the head with a glass bottle and knocked him to the floor, before repeatedly punching and stamping on him.

He then grabbed an ornamental sword and struck him with the weapon during the attack at a flat in Hilltown Court on February 15 last year.

He was on five bail orders at the time.

Drunken attack sentences

The sentencing judge told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: “It must have been a terrifying experience for your victim, as well as his partner who was in the flat at the time.”

Lady Poole told Alland that he would have faced a nine-year jail term for the assault on Mr Gray, but for his early guilty plea.

Alland, a prisoner, admitted assaulting Mr Gray to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life.

He was also ordered to be under supervision for a further three year period when he will be under licence and can be returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

Less than two weeks later he was given a further year behind bars at sheriff court level for battering his friend in a drunken attack in October 2020.

After Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced him at Dundee Sheriff Court, Alland replied: “Thanks very much Sheriff Brown. Is that all?”

Drunk, with one shoe

Lawyers acting for Alland challenged the sentence imposed on him for the assault, arguing the headline sentence of nine years selected by Lady Poole was “excessive”.

Solicitor advocate Ann Ogg, for Alland, told the appeal judges it was not a premeditated attack and the danger to life was potential rather than actual.

She said: “The appellant was drunk.

“He had fallen out with his partner.

“In fact, he was wandering about with one shoe on.”

She said Alland had “a very difficult background” and a history of foster care as a child.

Lord Doherty, who heard the appeal with Lord Boyd of Duncansby, said in rejecting the sentence challenge: “This was a nasty and frightening attack on the complainer, who was unknown to him, in his own home.”

