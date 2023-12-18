Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend’s eye socket

A thug who smashed his friend’s eye socket told his victim he “felt sh**e” about hitting him so hard.

Derek Alland, 29, sent messages to apologise to lifelong friend Steven Cameron for leaving him severely injured in a drink-fuelled attack.

He told Mr Cameron: “I must have been hitting you hard. I’m sorry man.”

He added that he “felt sh**e” about what had happened.

Alland was jailed after he admitted repeatedly punching Mr Cameron to his severe injury in Uist Terrace, Dundee, during October 2020.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced him to a year in prison at Dundee Sheriff Court and Alland replied: “Thanks very much Sheriff Brown. Is that all?”

Samurai sword attack

The concurrent jail term was imposed a week after Alland was jailed for six years and eight months at the High Court in Edinburgh for another brutal attack.

In that case, Alland, from Dundee, attacked a man in his home with a samurai sword while on five bail orders.

He hit Lee Gray over the head with a bottle before repeatedly punching and stamping on him.

Judge Lady Poole told Alland he had carried out a “horrific and sustained” assault on Mr Gray in Dundee last February.

She added: “It must have been a terrifying experience for your victim, as well as his partner who was in the flat at the time.

“Given your previous record and the nature of the offences before the court, custodial sentences are inevitable.”

Alland admitted assaulting Mr Gray to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life at Hilltown Court.

He also admitted assaulting Detective Constable Darren Suttie by spitting at him at Dundee police headquarters after the sword attack.

Alland will also be supervised for three years following his release from jail.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the court that Alland described himself as “very, very drunk” at the time of the offences.

