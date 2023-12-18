Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend’s eye socket

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend’s eye socket

Derek Alland apologised to his victim afterwards, saying he 'felt sh**e' for hitting him so hard.

By Gordon Currie
Derek Alland.
Derek Alland.

A thug who smashed his friend’s eye socket told his victim he “felt sh**e” about hitting him so hard.

Derek Alland, 29, sent messages to apologise to lifelong friend Steven Cameron for leaving him severely injured in a drink-fuelled attack.

He told Mr Cameron: “I must have been hitting you hard. I’m sorry man.”

He added that he “felt sh**e” about what had happened.

Alland was jailed after he admitted repeatedly punching Mr Cameron to his severe injury in Uist Terrace, Dundee, during October 2020.

Sheriff Paul Brown sentenced him to a year in prison at Dundee Sheriff Court and Alland replied: “Thanks very much Sheriff Brown. Is that all?”

Samurai sword attack

The concurrent jail term was imposed a week after Alland was jailed for six years and eight months at the High Court in Edinburgh for another brutal attack.

In that case, Alland, from Dundee, attacked a man in his home with a samurai sword while on five bail orders.

He hit Lee Gray over the head with a bottle before repeatedly punching and stamping on him.

Judge Lady Poole told Alland he had carried out a “horrific and sustained” assault on Mr Gray in Dundee last February.

She added: “It must have been a terrifying experience for your victim, as well as his partner who was in the flat at the time.

“Given your previous record and the nature of the offences before the court, custodial sentences are inevitable.”

Hilltown Court sign
Alland attacked a man wit a sword at Hilltown Court. Image: DC Thomson.

Alland admitted assaulting Mr Gray to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of life at Hilltown Court.

He also admitted assaulting Detective Constable Darren Suttie by spitting at him at Dundee police headquarters after the sword attack.

Alland will also be supervised for three years following his release from jail.

Defence solicitor advocate Iain Paterson told the court that Alland described himself as “very, very drunk” at the time of the offences.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

