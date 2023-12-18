Man, 50, taken to hospital and arrested as car flips in Dundee crash

A man has been taken to hospital and arrested after a car flipped in a Dundee crash.

The car hit a parked vehicle on Brownhill Road in Charleston before landing on its roof.

The incident happened just after 7pm on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a parked vehicle on Brownhill Road in Dundee shortly after 7.05pm on Sunday.

“A 50-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”