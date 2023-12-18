Dundee Man, 50, taken to hospital and arrested as car flips in Dundee crash The crash happened just after 7pm on Sunday. By Kieran Webster December 18 2023, 9.52am Share Man, 50, taken to hospital and arrested as car flips in Dundee crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4843624/crash-brownhill-road-dundee/ Copy Link The crash happened on Brownhill Road. Image: Google Street View A man has been taken to hospital and arrested after a car flipped in a Dundee crash. The car hit a parked vehicle on Brownhill Road in Charleston before landing on its roof. The incident happened just after 7pm on Sunday. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a crash involving a car and a parked vehicle on Brownhill Road in Dundee shortly after 7.05pm on Sunday. “A 50-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “He was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”